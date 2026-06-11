Randstad Digital and Google Cloud Deploy Agentic AI to Drive Productivity and Accelerate Onboarding at Forze Hydrogen Racing

Collaboration leverages Gemini Enterprise to onboard engineers up to three times faster

AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a collaboration with Randstad Digital to deploy an advanced agentic AI solution for Forze Hydrogen Racing, the world-renowned student motorsport team building hydrogen-powered race cars. The solution, an AI agent known as Forze Mirate, uses Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise and Gemini models to help solve a critical challenge: ensuring knowledge transfer happens quickly and seamlessly in high-turnover engineering environments.

Every year, the Forze Hydrogen Racing team experiences a 100% workforce turnover, onboarding 50 to 60 new student engineers, who then must immediately resume complex engineering projects. After more than 18 years of continuous improvements, the team's technical DNA—including specifications, CAD drawings, telemetry, and operational guidelines—had become siloed across thousands of documents on multiple platforms. This fragmented historical data created steep learning curves for onboarding new members and made them dependent on alumni, losing valuable time answering repetitive, foundational queries.

To eliminate this friction, Randstad Digital—a premier partner for digital and AI talent—developed Forze Mirate. Built natively on Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, this AI agent synthesizes decentralized historical data into an accessible, conversational solution that provides real-time, actionable insights.

"What Forze Hydrogen Racing faces on an annual basis is a concentrated version of a challenge many enterprises face: the loss of critical institutional knowledge when talent turns over," said Peter Kouwen, Director, Randstad Digital, The Netherlands. "By combining Randstad Digital's talent expertise with Google Cloud's generative AI, we aren't just solving a data problem; we are also fundamentally empowering human talent. AI's true value is unlocked when it operates as a digital mentor that augments the workforce, allowing engineers to focus on complex innovation rather than searching for scattered information and historic files."

Using Google Cloud's AI stack, the Forze Mirate solution enables engineers to query 18 years of engineering history in natural language, receiving contextualized, role-specific answers complete with citations to original documents—and alumni insights. The platform even processes visual context, allowing engineers, for example, to upload photos of complex wiring and instantly receive the relevant technical specifications and safety instructions.

Since deploying the solution, Forze Hydrogen Racing has transformed its efficiency:

Accelerated onboarding: The racing team has reduced time-to-productivity for new engineers by up to three times.

The racing team has reduced time-to-productivity for new engineers by up to three times. Operational autonomy: Forze has reduced unnecessary reliance on alumni and lead engineers by 80%, minimizing technical interruptions while making it much easier to coordinate with those who have moved into professional careers.

Forze has reduced unnecessary reliance on alumni and lead engineers by 80%, minimizing technical interruptions while making it much easier to coordinate with those who have moved into professional careers. Knowledge preservation: The team has improved institutional knowledge retention by 50%, ensuring engineering breakthroughs are never lost between generations.

"Forze Mirate is a testament to how agentic AI can seamlessly integrate into the flow of work to drive tangible business outcomes," said Joost Smit, Head of Google Cloud, Benelux. "By building on Gemini Enterprise, Randstad Digital has created a highly secure, grounded solution that translates complex, siloed data into actionable intelligence. It is a blueprint for how organizations can future-proof their human capital."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Randstad Digital

Randstad Digital is the dedicated IT and technology specialization of Randstad. As a partner for digital and AI talent, we support leading clients in realizing their digital transformation. By combining top-quality IT expertise with our global network of over 25,000 digital experts, we provide a flexible mix of traditional tech consulting, managed projects, on-demand team augmentation, and talent services.

About Forze Hydrogen Racing

Forze Hydrogen Racing is a student-led team that designs, builds, and races hydrogen-electric racing cars. Founded at Delft University of Technology in 2007, the team focuses entirely on education, innovation, and sustainability, showcasing its achievements and the power of hydrogen through racing. Since its start, Forze has built nine hydrogen fuel cell racing vehicles, with more than 500 students contributing to its success, preparing a new generation to tackle the challenges of the future.

SOURCE Google Cloud