Avid Health at Home Completes 8th Acquisition, Featured as Leading Technology-Enabled Home Care Services Platform

DALLAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest"), a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce that portfolio company Avid Health at Home ("Avid") has completed its eighth tuck-in acquisition of Tech Medical Home Care Services ("Tech Med").

As one of the nation's leading providers of at-home and community-based home care services, Avid continues to expand its footprint in the Midwestern United States with its acquisition of Tech Med, which is based on Kentucky and Ohio.

Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest, commented, "The continued growth of the Avid platform demonstrates our commitment to meet the rising demand for home care services nationwide, and we are very excited about Avid's impressive track record in partnering with high-quality organizations that are delivering best-in-class clinical services."

Avid CEO Jen Lentz remarked, "As we continue to expand, our focus remains on delivering person-centered care that empowers clients to live safely and independently at home. We are proud to welcome the clients and dedicated staff of Tech Med into the Avid family."

This acquisition builds on a technology-first foundation that has earned Avid national recognition. In a marquee article ("Scaling Smarter: How Avid's Technology-First Platform Powers Home-Based Care Growth") from AlayaCare, the nation's leading cloud-based software company in the home care marketplace serving over two million patients worldwide, Avid was featured for its industry-leading AI-driven workflow automation as well as its innovative tech stack integration capabilities.

"Avid's approach to technology-enabled growth represents an exciting step forward for home-based care in America," added Dr. Kersey. "Avid CEO Jen Lentz and CTO Rob Snyder have delivered on a model that others in the industry aspire to, and this recognition from AlayaCare reflects the intentional, disciplined work their team does every day. This type of execution-driven platform is exactly what energizes Havencrest as we continue to build a portfolio of leading healthcare platforms."

ABOUT AVID HEALTH AT HOME

Avid Health at Home is a multi-state, tech-enabled home care provider serving individuals of all ages who are frail, disabled and in need of assistance. The Company continues to expand access to high-quality home care services in both new and existing markets at an affordable price, and by leveraging technology to streamline caregiver communications, Avid Health at Home can help improve health outcomes. For more information on Avid Health at Home, please visit www.avidhealthathome.com.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management is an investment manager of healthcare-focused private equity funds with more than $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, operating partners and senior advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M+, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit www.havencrest.com.

Havencrest Contact: Jordan Barrett [email protected]

Avid Contact: Jessica Turchan [email protected]

SOURCE Havencrest Capital Management LLC