Avidex and Artisight Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Virtual Care in Hospitals

Industry Leaders Collaborate to Deliver An Exceptional Virtual Care Experience

CARY, N.C. and CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidex, a leading provider of audiovisual and interactive patient care solutions, and Artisight, a smart hospital platform powered by industry-defining artificial intelligence to provide virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination solutions, today announced a strategic partnership.

Avidex and Artisight will harness the strengths of both companies to provide a turnkey virtual care solution. Avidex will take on the role of the in-room technology integrator, leveraging its expertise to install and support the solution's essential AV equipment and platform integration of its proprietary TigrPX interactive patient engagement system, enabling the Artisight Smart Hospital Platform to leverage the in-room television for virtual care delivery.

Under the arrangement, Avidex will provide audiovisual hardware installation and support with platform integration of its proprietary TigrPX interactive patient engagement system with Artisight's virtual care platform. The companies will offer their combined solutions to new and existing client hospitals and health systems, ensuring that patients and staff receive the highest quality virtual care experience. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in operationalizing inpatient virtual care into a sustainable care delivery model that enables hospitals to provide a safer care environment, improve care coordination, and support quality improvement.

"We believe that the synergy between Avidex and Artisight will create a transformative impact on patient care and healthcare delivery," said Andrew Gostine, MD, MBA, CEO and co-founder of Artisight. "By combining Avidex's audiovisual expertise and its TigrPX patient engagement solution with Artisight's advanced AI-driven smart hospital platform, we are poised to offer healthcare facilities a comprehensive virtual patient care solution that significantly improves patient care, satisfaction, and hospital efficiency."

Artisight's Smart Hospital Platform, built on advanced AI technology, enhances patient care by streamlining end-to-end processes through high-quality video and audio processing, computer vision, voice recognition, and best-in-class indoor positioning systems. Prioritizing enterprise-grade stability and seamless interoperability, the Artisight platform combines intelligent sensors, deep learning technology, and contemporary integrations, resulting in significant enhancement of clinical care. This HIPAA-compliant platform also automates remote patient monitoring, improving operating efficiency while ensuring timely notifications to clinicians when attention is needed. The hardware- and EHR-agnostic platform reduces clinician burnout and improves nurse and patient satisfaction.

Avidex's TigrPX Interactive Patient Engagement System (IPS) transforms how patients are engaged, educated, entertained, and cared for to improve the patient and staff hospital experience. Developed from decades of evidence-based research and a deep understanding of the patient experience, TigrPX delivers patient-centered engagement tools, staff-patient communication, automated staff workflows with EMR/hospital system integrations, and optimizes the patient care environment with virtual care platform partners like Artisight.

"Avidex is excited to collaborate with Artisight to deliver a combined solution that offers critical benefits to U.S. hospitals facing staff shortages," said Jeff Davis, CEO of Avidex. "Our partnership connects the power of Artisight's advanced Smart Hospital Platform with Avidex's proven TigrPX interactive patient care solution and audiovisual integration capabilities to deliver unparalleled value to our shared clients. Together, we will continue to enhance the patient experience and improve healthcare outcomes."

About Artisight

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight's state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into your healthcare ecosystem.

Learn more about Artisight at www.artisight.com.

About Avidex

Avidex provides innovative audiovisual solutions as a global pro-AV integrator, delivering design, build, and service excellence. With decades of experience in the healthcare market, and over 2,500 hospital and healthcare clients nationwide, Avidex has a legacy of designing, integrating, and supporting campus-wide audiovisual solutions. Avidex's proprietary TigrPX Interactive Patient Engagement Solution (IPS) helps hospitals educate, engage, and entertain patients to improve patient outcomes, care quality, and hospital performance. Avidex is the eighth largest audiovisual systems integrator in the U.S. and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company.

Learn more about Avidex at www.avidex.com.

Follow Avidex:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/avidex.av

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/avidex/

Twitter: twitter.com/avidex_av

Instagram: www.instagram.com/avidex_av

Avidex PR Contact: Jessica Edelberg Marketing Director Tel: +1 704-299-0129 Email: [email protected] Avidex Agency Contact: Peter Schuyler InGear Tel: +1 917-496-8970 Email: [email protected]

Artisight Media Contact

Kim Mohr

949-322-3733

[email protected]

SOURCE Artisight