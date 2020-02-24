Avidity Biosciences Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences (Avidity), a privately-held biotechnology company pioneering Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), announced today that Sarah Boyce, Avidity's President and CEO, will present a company overview at two upcoming investor conferences:

9 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on at at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:30 pm ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is a privately-held biotech company pioneering Antibody-Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOC™) for treatment of rare muscle disorders and other serious diseases. AOCs combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the specificity of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics to enable more effective targeting of tissues, such as skeletal muscle, immune cells, and heart to create a pipeline of targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics. The company's lead research program addresses myotonic dystrophy type I, a disease with no approved treatment options. In April 2019, Avidity Biosciences and Eli Lilly announced a strategic partnership to utilize Avidity's AOC technology to pursue therapeutic targets initially focused on immunology and other indications. For more information, please visit www.aviditybio.com.

Contacts:

Company:

Leslie Ann Kerins

(858) 401-7900

leslie@aviditybio.com

Media and Investors:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

858-366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

aviditybio.com

