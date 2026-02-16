Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), an innovator of materials solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven and a half cents ($0.275) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on April 3, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 17, 2026.

About Avient

