Avion Solutions Announces Transition to 100% ESOP

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce it is now a 100% employee-owned company. This announcement of the sale to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) was made on July 31, 2020 to employee owners.

"Since we became an ESOP company in 2007 our goal has always been to be a 100% employee-owned ESOP," said Chad Donald, President of Avion Solutions. "I'm proud of our employee owners who invest themselves in the success of our company by consistently providing extraordinary service in the communities we serve. This is an historic step for Avion Solutions, and I'm excited to see what the future brings."

As of 2020, the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) estimates there are approximately 6,600 ESOPs in the United States covering over 14 million participants.

About Avion Solutions

Avion Solutions, Inc. is an employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with a presence in multiple states across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers and commercial clients since 1992. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, software development, small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drone services, and development of a full spectrum of training solutions ranging from on-site classroom training to interactive multimedia instruction (IMI) programs. Avion Solutions is a 2020 Best Places to Work® award winner. To learn more, visit www.avionsolutions.com.

If you would like more information about this release, please contact Michael Jones at 256-327-7155 or email [email protected] .

Contact: Michael Jones, Communications Manager

Phone: 256-327-7155

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Avion Solutions Inc.

Related Links

avionsolutions.com

