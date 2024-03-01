Avion Solutions Expands its Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of SRA, Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, a leader in aerospace engineering, airworthiness, and integrated product support is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Synectic Research & Analysis, Inc. (SRA), a specialized company focusing on test planning and analysis, software development, and modeling and simulation for Space and Missile Defense programs. This strategic move enhances Avion's key domain expertise, while expanding its customer base.

With a shared commitment to excellence in support of the defense of our Nation, Avion Solutions and SRA bring together the expertise of two industry leaders, enhancing their ability to deliver innovative technologies and services to their customers. SRA brings a talented team of experts in their respective fields whose proficiency in testing, simulation, and software development complements Avion's existing portfolio, allowing for seamless integration and collaboration across projects.

"We are pleased to welcome an outstanding team of employee-owners, whose shared culture of technical excellence and commitment to the Warfighter will benefit our customers and drive our continued success," said Evan Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avion Solutions. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to our customers".

About Avion Solutions, Inc.

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned industry leader that has combined knowledge, experience, and deep commitment to the Warfighter for more than 30 years. Avion Solutions is a multiple-time Best Places to Work® award winner. Visit us at: www.avionsolutions.com

Contact: Ginny Wagner, [email protected]

SOURCE Avion Solutions Inc.