Avion Solutions Awarded Aviation Turbine Engine Task Order Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce the award of a One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) task order for Engineering and Program Management Support Services to the Aviation Turbine Engine Project Office (ATE PO). Avion is the prime contractor, teamed with IronMountain Solutions (IMS), PeopleTec, Tecolote Research, Torch Technologies, and SAIC. Avion will perform Business and Operations, Engineering, Acquisition Logistics, and Integrated Product Support functions within the ATE PO, supporting the Improved Turbine Engine (ITE), T700, T55, and Power Generation efforts. The task order is valued at $70 million over five-years.

"We are excited about this opportunity to support the ATE Project Office," said Chad Donald, President and CEO of Avion Solutions. "This task order enables Avion Solutions and our employee owners to expand our support to the Warfighter by providing solutions to the challenges of developing, integrating, and managing Army Aviation propulsion systems."

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers and commercial clients since 1992. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, software development, small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drone services, and development of a full spectrum of training solutions ranging from on-site classroom training to interactive multimedia instruction (IMI) programs. Avion Solutions is a 2020 Best Places to Work® award winner. To learn more, visit www.avionsolutions.com.

