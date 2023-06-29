Jeffrey Langhout Joins Avion Board of Directors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions (Avion) is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Langhout has joined the Avion Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff Langhout to the Board of Directors. Jeff is a servant leader and natural collaborator whose strategic mindset, extensive technical experience, and knowledge of the U.S. Army bring additional strength to Avion as we continue to offer excellent service and solutions to our customers," said Evan Wagner, Avion President & CEO.

Mr. Langhout brings more than 37 years of experience in Army aviation and national intelligence communities, serving the last 10 years as an officer in the Senior Executive Service. He recently retired from his career in civil service as Director for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC) where he led a workforce of more than 11,000 engineers, scientists, researchers, and support staff in delivering life cycle engineering and advanced technologies as required by the Army's strategic priorities and support to its cross-functional teams and the Aviation and Missile materiel development enterprise.

Over the last ten years, Mr. Langhout has also served in various leadership roles in the Army Materiel Command (AMC)/ Research Development & Engineering Command (RDECOM)/Aviation & Missile Research Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC) and Army Futures Command (AFC)/ DEVCOM/Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC).

About Avion Solutions

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions company that has provided support to Department of Defense customers for more than 30 years. Our broad range of technical expertise includes aerospace engineering, manufacturing and maintenance engineering, integrated project support, and model-based systems engineering. Avion Solutions is a multiple-time Best Places to Work®️ award winner.

