Avion Takes Action Awards Over $15,000 To Local Non-Profits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions' employee-led giving fund, Avion Takes Action, has awarded $15,150 in grants to three local non-profits— Healthy Establishments at Local Schools (HEALS, Inc.), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley, and AGAPE of North Alabama. These grants will provide health care, counseling, and critical mentoring relationships to disadvantaged children in North Alabama.

HEALS, which provides free, school-based pediatric medical, dental, and optometry care to children living in poverty, will use the $5,000 grant to purchase vital machines for their clinic, ensuring proper diagnostics, treatment, and care for their patients. Big Brothers Big Sisters, which provides one-on-one mentoring to build confidence and empowerment in youths, will use its $5,000 grant to sponsor five matches between a Big and a Little. AGAPE, which has been meeting the needs of children in families through adoption, foster care, birth parent support, and counseling, will use the $5,150 grant to place four social workers into a certification course so that they may train families to foster vulnerable children.

Funded entirely by employee contributions, Avion Takes Action supports non-profit organizations in the local communities of Avion's Employee Owners. The fund accepts grant applications on a rolling basis throughout the year and makes awards each quarter. Details about Avion Takes Action and a link to the grant application may be found at www.avionsolutions.com/community.

About Avion Solutions, Inc.

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers for the past 30 years. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics, and technical services, data analysis, and software development. Avion Solutions is a multiple-time Best Places to Work® award winner.

