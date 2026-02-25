Avisi Technologies Announces $10.7M Capital Raise to Advance Novel Glaucoma Device Development

Avisi Technologies announces Series A financing for SAPPHIRE pivotal trial of VisiPlate ® novel glaucoma treatment

VisiPlate Round led by MedVenture Partners with participation from new investors and existing investors

VisiPlate® shunt features unique design with a novel metamaterial, thinner than a human hair

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisi Technologies, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company advancing novel, sight-saving technologies, announces the closing of $10.7M in new financing. The Series A round was led by MedVenture Partners, with participation from new investors Sherpa Healthcare Partners, SNBL-Gemseki, SBI US Gateway Fund, Golden Seeds, and OneOneFive. This financing round had strong participation from existing investors, including Good Growth Capital, Accanto Partners, Life Sciences Greenhouse Investment, and Quaker Capital Investments.

The funding will support the company's pivotal clinical trial SAPPHIRE, which received FDA IDE approval in 2025, and further development of Avisi's pipeline which includes novel treatments addressing the entire spectrum of glaucomatous disease. The SAPPHIRE Trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VisiPlate® – a novel glaucoma treatment device engineered to sustainably reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) by improving outflow of aqueous. As part of the Series A financing, Justin Fukuyama, MS, MBA, a Partner at MedVenture Partners, joins the company's Board of Directors. "Glaucoma continues to impose a tremendous burden on patients and healthcare systems," Justin Fukuyama commented, "The VisiPlate® device addresses a critical gap in patient care, and we are proud to partner with the team at Avisi Technologies to advance this novel treatment into the clinic."

"Avisi Technologies' innovative meta-materials and design engineering tackles the unmet needs of glaucoma patients," said Darren Cai, PhD, MBA, Managing Partner at Sherpa Healthcare Partners. "VisiPlate's unique materials, ultra-thin profile, and multichannel design, has the potential to redefine treatment, maintain healthy eye pressures, and improve outcomes for patients facing limited options."

The VisiPlate® device is designed with multiple and redundant microchannels to provide sustained aqueous flow while minimizing the risk of blockage and re-intervention. The device is made of ultrathin, biocompatible materials that seek to avoid longstanding reasons for failure of existing glaucoma treatment options. VisiPlate® has been previously studied in the VITA Trial with long-term follow up data presented at the 2026 American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting. The SAPPHIRE trial is currently enrolling, with multiple sites open across the US.

Avisi's Founder and CEO, Rui Jing Jiang, said "Avisi's successful capital raise is a testament to the strong data, steady momentum, and expert team behind the VisiPlate® technology. We look forward to partnering with our world-class investors and clinicians to execute a successful pivotal trial and bring novel, vision-saving technologies to glaucoma patients worldwide."

About VisiPlate®

Avisi Technologies' VisiPlate® aqueous shunt is a unique device made of a patented metamaterial that has been designed to be non-fibrotic and is many times thinner than a human hair. The device is both doctor and patient-centric, designed for ease of implantation, longevity, comfort, and aesthetics. Its multiple, redundant microchannels are engineered to provide sustained aqueous flow while minimizing the risk of blockage and re-intervention, both common challenges with currently available glaucoma surgical solutions.

About Glaucoma and Current Treatment

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affecting over 133 million people according to Market Scope's 2025 Glaucoma Surgical Device Market Report, and currently has no cure. In glaucoma patients, excess fluid builds up within the eye, increasing pressure on the optic nerve and leading to permanent vision loss. Glaucoma is a group of diseases, the most common of which are open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and angle-closure glaucoma.

OAG often has no early warning signs or symptoms. It occurs when the eye's drainage system (trabecular meshwork) becomes clogged, preventing normal fluid outflow and leading to elevated eye pressure. Without diagnosis and treatment, OAG can cause gradual vision loss over time. Current treatments for glaucoma include medications, lasers, surgeries, and medical device solutions. However, these interventions rely on patient compliance, re-treatment, or may fail due to occlusion and scarring over time. There remains a pressing need for safe and effective long-term treatments for glaucoma that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

About Avisi Technologies

Avisi Technologies is a clinical-stage medical device company committed to advancing vision care through innovative ophthalmic solutions. The company's portfolio includes state-of-the-art treatments for glaucoma and other ocular conditions. These include its flagship VisiPlate® aqueous shunt, V-001 sustained intraocular drug-delivery platform, and the VisiPlate-S drainage device for treating mild to moderate glaucoma at the time of cataract surgery. Avisi has been recognized and supported by numerous organizations, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Glaucoma Research Foundation, SXSW, Johnson & Johnson JLABs, Medtech Innovator Accelerator, UCSF Rosenman Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania, among others. Avisi is funded by venture capital investors, angel investors, and scientific research grants. For more information, visit avisitech.com.

VisiPlate® is an investigational device. The VisiPlate® device is for investigational use only, and not yet available for sale.

More information on the SAPPHIRE clinical trial

