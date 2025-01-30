Aviso Transforms Risk into Resilience with Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™

Leading Canadian wealth services supplier selects Darktrace as part of its modern cybersecurity strategy

CAMBRIDGE, UK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced that Aviso, one of Canada's leading wealth services suppliers, has selected the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ to secure its organization's digital ecosystem.

With over CAN$140 billion in assets under administration and management, Aviso is a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry. The organization provides services to nearly all credit unions across Canada and to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies and introducing brokers. Seeing digital transformation and modernization as strategic opportunities to differentiate and drive growth, Aviso is focused on building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Implementing a robust, modern cybersecurity strategy that keeps networks, systems, people and data secure is vital for excellent client service and Aviso's overall growth journey.

"At Aviso, we are in the business of trust. There is no room for error, making cybersecurity a critical business imperative," said George Ho, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Aviso. "Darktrace is a modern solution uniquely fit for the digital age that gives us comprehensive visibility, real-time detection and response, and AI-driven automation to strengthen our cybersecurity posture while also improving efficiency and productivity. With Darktrace, I have peace of mind knowing that although my team can't monitor our systems all the time, Darktrace can."

Financial services organizations are often a top target for cyber-criminals, with this industry subject to attacks from a broad range of threat actors ranging from organized and well-funded cyber-criminal groups with financial motivations to hacktivist groups seeking to cause disruption and wreak havoc in the markets.

Faced with a rapidly evolving threat landscape, Aviso wanted to free its security team from time-consuming manual processes, including investigating an overwhelming volume of security alerts. As part of its plan to create a modern cybersecurity strategy, Aviso turned to Darktrace's pioneering AI technology to help their security team overcome alert fatigue, while freeing up time to focus on more proactive efforts like vulnerability management and enhancing business practices in other areas such as service, operations and compliance.

Aviso is using a variety of components of the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform, including Darktrace / EMAIL™ for user-focused and business-centric approach to email security, Darktrace / NETWORK™ and Darktrace / ENDPOINT™ for industry leading network detection and response capabilities, Darktrace / IDENTITY™ for robust identity management and Darktrace Managed Detection and Response. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform, underpinned by Darktrace's unique Self-Learning AI engine, learns what is normal behavior for Aviso's entire network, continuously analyzing, mapping and modeling every connection to create a full picture of devices, identities, connections and potential attack paths. Darktrace uses this deep understanding of Aviso's enterprise network to identify suspicious behavior and autonomously respond without disrupting business operations to secure Aviso's entire digital footprint.

In just one month, Aviso tracked 6.7 billion network events using Darktrace / NETWORK; of those events, Darktrace autonomously investigated 23 million alerts, saving Aviso's team an estimated 1,104 hours of manual investigation.

"We are delighted to partner with Aviso to help defend their digital ecosystem against the full range of unknown and known cyber-threats using our AI technology that continuously learns a business," said Jill Popelka, CEO, Darktrace. "Working together, we will deliver a modern approach to cybersecurity which uplifts Aviso's human security team and shifts its cyber strategy from reactive to proactive, enabling this leading financial institution to innovate safely and securely across its business as it pursues its growth agenda."

To learn more about how Darktrace helps protect Aviso, check out the case study.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience with pre-emptive visibility into security posture, real-time threat detection, and autonomous response – securing the business across cloud, email, identities, operational technology, endpoints, and network. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace's platform and services are supported by over 2,400 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

SOURCE Darktrace