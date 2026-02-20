Avison Young CEO weighs in on Supreme Court tariff ruling - brings welcome relief across multiple sectors

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Chair and CEO of global real estate advisory firm Avison Young says the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tariff authority restores much-needed stability to U.S. trade policy, easing cost pressures across industries that impact commercial real estate.

"With the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) exceed presidential authority, the decision restores a measure of predictability to U.S. trade policy—easing pressure on supply chains and reducing costs for businesses. For commercial real estate, this may temper some of the urgency surrounding reshoring initiatives, but it simultaneously supports broader economic stability, which strengthens demand across industrial, retail, and office sectors. Rolling back these tariffs offers meaningful relief to retailers and developers alike by lowering import and construction costs, improving margins, restoring consumer confidence, and reigniting investment. It's a clear reminder that global trade policy doesn't just shape international markets—it directly affects Main Street. In this environment, clarity in policy remains a vital foundation for long‑term planning and investment," said Mark Rose, Chair and CEO, Avison Young.

