Avison Young expands its office agency bench in Denver

"Joe specializes in leasing commercial office buildings across metro Denver, working in close partnership with some of the nation's most respected commercial real estate owners," said Lipton. "Joe's passion and creativity will create significant value for clients as we help them achieve their goals by creating and implementing customized strategic leasing plans."

Avison Young provides landlord representation and agency leasing services for some of the largest global real estate owners and operators. Our expertise includes everything from new "ground-up" construction leasing to repositioning existing assets for competitive success in local markets.

"It is refreshing to join Avison Young, which is owned by its professionals, is truly collaborative with no internal business silos, and is solely focused on the needs of its clients," said Serieno. "I look forward to the opportunity to drive the expansion of Avison Young's office agency relationships in Denver."

Serieno joins Avison Young from CBRE, where he was Senior Vice President within its Advisory & Transaction Services Office. Over the course of his career, Serieno has represented more than 15 million square feet of space across 60 office projects.

In addition, Chad Alexander joins Avison Young as a Senior Associate in Denver. Alexander also joins from CBRE and will continue to focus on office leasing alongside Serieno.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

