Avison Young promotes Martin Dockrill to Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations

Principal will provide leadership and management of company resources to serve clients' needs and ensure performance through innovation and operational efficiency

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mark E. Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm, announced today the strategic promotion of Avison Young Principal Martin Dockrill.

Effective July 1, 2019, Dockrill becomes Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations, reporting to the CEO. Dockrill has 24 years of commercial real estate experience – all with Avison Young. He most recently served as Managing Director of the company's Ontario, Canada region. During his career, he has served in management and transactional roles, including brokering more than 10 million square feet of industrial and office space and selling more than $1 billion worth of investment properties.

In his new role, he will oversee company operations and the work of the executive management team in business service departments, including legal, marketing, research, human resources and IT. In addition, he will lead and manage the day-to-day service aspects of the organization, ensuring that the company adheres to its mission and core values and employs strategies to maximize client satisfaction. Working closely with the firm's other operations leaders, he will also attract, recruit and retain future members of the executive team and the next generation of top real estate and support services professionals.

"Our leadership team could not be more thrilled to welcome Martin to this new role," comments Rose. "This position requires someone with exemplary leadership skills, superb business acumen and a sound understanding of our innovative full-service platform, client-centric organizational model and collaborative culture that puts clients and our people before profits. Martin possesses all of these attributes."

Rose continues: "Since beginning his career with Avison Young as an Associate in 1994, Martin has been with us every step of the way, and through every milestone since we began our rapid-growth phase in 2008. For more than two decades, he has played a key role in our Ontario region's expansion. Furthermore, he has earned respect as one of Ontario's – and our company's – leading commercial real estate professionals. He has worked diligently for our clients and our company while growing and maintaining long-term client and business relationships. Ultimately, he personifies our culture and our core values of honesty and integrity."

Prior to becoming Managing Director of Avison Young's Ontario region in 2016, Dockrill served for 16 years as Managing Director of the firm's Toronto West office located in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, ON.

"I am both honoured and humbled to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer, Global Operations," says Dockrill, who will continue to be based in Avison Young's global headquarters in downtown Toronto. "During my tenure with Avison Young, I have witnessed and participated in the growth and evolution of our once small Canadian company into the leading privately held global commercial real estate services provider that we are today. During this journey, I have consistently been supported and mentored by leaders and peers throughout our company. The collaborative spirit of our Principal-based ownership and partnership structure is what differentiates the Avison Young brand from our competitors."

He adds: "I look forward to dedicating energy and excitement to this new role and to assist and lead in the continued development and growth of Avison Young's global platform as we strive together to provide the best possible service and advice to our valued clients."

Dockrill will continue to serve as a member of Avison Young's global executive committee which, together with the Board of Directors, contributes to the strategic direction and growth of Avison Young's international platform.

Today's announcement follows Avison Young's announcement on February 1, 2019 that it had acquired U.K.-based GVA. The acquisition established Canada-based Avison Young as the only privately held, Principal-led, global full-service commercial real estate services firm. Avison Young now has approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

