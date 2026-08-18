Avison Young unlocks growth capital to drive expansion and strategic acquisitions

Recapitalization further strengthens balance sheet, improves liquidity and significantly reduces debt

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate advisory firm Avison Young today announced that it has reached an agreement on a transformational recapitalization transaction that strengthens the company's financial foundation and provides additional liquidity for growth, sustained profitability and long-term value.

Building upon the successful recapitalization in 2024, and with the firm's stabilization now complete, this transaction positions Avison Young for its next phase of growth. The firm will engage in a disciplined strategy of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. Through this strategy Avison Young's focus will be on expanding its client offerings into sectors and markets with strong growth potential, opportunities where client needs are currently underserved and areas where Avison Young can build upon its established leadership and competitive advantages, including its highly regarded technology and market intelligence platforms.

"We have strong ambitions for Avison Young's growth and today's agreement marks an important milestone in helping us achieve them, building on the decisive actions we took two years ago during an unprecedented period of market disruption," said Mark E. Rose, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Avison Young. "With a strengthened balance sheet and enhanced liquidity, we now have the financial muscle to accelerate our growth strategy while maintaining our unwavering commitment to client services. I am confident that these factors coupled with the revenue growth we are delivering as well as signs of a general improvement in market fundamentals, we are well positioned to continue to drive long-term growth in profitability and equity value creation for our shareholders and Principals."

This transaction also underscores confidence in Avison Young's strategy, and the progress made over the past two years, from its existing financial stakeholders who have committed to the firm's future. This has substantially reduced the firm's debt and preferred equity position, thereby meaningfully decreasing annual cash interest expenses by more than 70% and providing growth capital to support strategic investment opportunities. Importantly, it also preserves Avison Young's culture as a Principal-led firm.

Despite a persistently uncertain economic environment in recent years which has led to subdued market activity, Avison Young had significant recovery and growth in its global operating performance in H1 2026, led by U.S. capital markets revenue while non-brokerage revenues drove growth in the Canadian business.

In the UK, Avison Young strengthened its leadership with the appointment of George Roberts as President in May and the impact is already showing. Under his leadership, the UK team is driving strong H1 2026 revenue growth with performance tracking to match and exceed our full year targets. Building on this momentum, the team is finalizing an accelerated growth strategy, to be unveiled later this year.

Key highlights of the transaction:

Deleverages the balance sheet debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3x

Reduces debt and preferred equity by nearly 70%; historic lows for the company

Key financial partners have taken a meaningful common equity ownership position

Avison Young Principals' common shares and value are preserved in the transaction and positioned for future growth

The transaction is expected to close in October 2026, with an equity group consisting of the firm's existing financial partners, employees and Principals.

About Avison Young

Avison Young is a global commercial real estate advisory firm that's been committed to making great places for people since 1978. With more than 100 offices and 4,000+ real estate professionals worldwide, the firm combines global reach with market intelligence to help move the industry forward. Its expertise spans across all aspects of commercial real estate including office, industrial, retail, capital markets, multi-residential, hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, land and development, institutional, and a broad range of specialty practices to deliver customized solutions that meet clients' needs.

Avison Young has achieved Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation for 15 consecutive years, reflecting strong business performance and sustained growth.

SOURCE Avison Young