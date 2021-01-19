Avista Capital Partners Announces Completion of Solmetex Acquisition

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, last week completed its previously announced acquisition of Solmetex, the industry's leading provider of amalgam separators and other waste compliance products to the U.S. and Canadian dental industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For over 25 years, Solmetex has been an innovator in waste solutions, with a primary focus on ensuring dental practices remain compliant with the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

Avista's acquisition will enable Solmetex to continue its commitment to deliver best-in-class, environmentally responsible dental waste technologies and programs to its physician partners and the communities they serve, while fueling investment in the future growth of its products and offerings, as well as accelerating expansion. Avista believes that Solmetex has the potential for robust domestic and international growth.

About Solmetex

Solmetex provides waste management products and services through a series of specialized processes and systems that cost-effectively remove mercury from the waste stream and offers additional dental waste solutions. The company's NXT Hg5™ Series of Amalgam Separators and recycling program, which treat dental wastewater, is highly regarded as the best solution for regulatory compliance. Solmetex is widely recognized as the single trusted source for comprehensive environmental solutions for dental waste needs. For additional information, visit www.solmetex.com

About Avista Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $6 billion invested in more than 35 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – investing in the medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals, outsourced pharmaceutical services, distribution, and consumer-driven healthcare sectors. Avista's Operating Executives and Advisors are an integral part of the team, providing strategic insight, operational oversight, and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For additional information, visit www.avistacap.com.

Media Contacts

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212-521-4800

[email protected]

Solmetex, LLC

Bill Gerety, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Experience

508.986.2358

[email protected]

SOURCE Avista Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.avistacap.com

