Avita Care Solutions Further Expands into Texas Market with Acquisition of Three San Antonio Specialty Pharmacies

National health care services organization extends its commitment to providing inclusive, compassionate HIV care and prevention services

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avita Care Solutions, a national health care services organization committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and inclusive health care solutions to underserved communities, has acquired three San Antonio, Texas-based specialty pharmacies. While Avita has proudly served patients in the San Antonio area for more than 10 years, the purchase of Lifecare Pharmacy's Laurel Heights, Pavilion, and Empire locations doubles Avita's presence in the area. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Acquiring the three Lifecare locations broadens Avita's ability to offer compassionate, comprehensive, and culturally competent LGBTQ+, HIV, PrEP, and sexual wellness care to its San Antonio patients and covered entity partners. "For over 50 years, our legacy network of more than 65 pharmacies nationwide has operated with a singular dedication to personalized patient experience," says Avita CEO Michael Yount. "Welcoming the new San Antonio pharmacies to the Avita family symbolizes our allegiance to the community and the concept of health care as a human right."

2023 has already been a year of transformative growth for Avita, which acquired Q Care Plus, a community-focused care management solution that offers stigma-free access to telehealth, in early January. That initiative followed on the heels of the formation of AvitaCare Atlanta, the organization's new Atlanta medical and primary care center and pharmacy formerly owned by AbsoluteCare.

ABOUT AVITA CARE SOLUTIONS

Avita Care Solutions is committed to promoting health equities by providing comprehensive, compassionate, and inclusive health care and pharmacy services to underserved communities. Avita's community care management strategy enables patients and covered entities to remove barriers across the care continuum by providing pharmacy services, program administration, digital health, and delivery of clinical care for more than 145,000 patients and 320+ covered entities at 65+ locations. To learn more, visit AvitaCareSolutions.com.

