Aviva Canada Selects Mitchell Solutions to Help Streamline Claims Management

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that Aviva Canada has implemented its full suite of enterprise claims management solutions.

Aviva is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada with more than 2.4 million customers and 4,000 employees. Aviva selected the Mitchell suite—including Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating—to help simplify claims processing and deliver a seamless, digital claims experience to customers.

Mitchell WorkCenter assists carriers in managing every step of the claims journey, including loss profiling, auditing and review, repair status, reporting and total loss. Its integrated assignment dispatch technology is designed to enable Aviva Canada to automatically match each claim assignment to the most efficient method of inspection. With Mitchell WorkCenter Total Loss, the carrier has a statistically driven, fully automated system for generating fair market values on loss vehicles. And to help streamline collision damage appraisals, Aviva Canada is leveraging Mitchell Cloud Estimating for passenger and specialty vehicles and Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Mitchell's turnkey solutions and cloud-based platform made it possible for Aviva Canada to deploy this technology quickly to nearly 1,500 people and 1,000 affiliated collision repair facilities and independent appraisers—without a single person onsite due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Our goal has always been to simplify the claims process for insurers and collision repairers, helping them deliver better outcomes to their policyholders," explained Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "We take great pride in being selected by Aviva, one of the top carriers in Canada, and look forward to supporting them in their mission to create a bright and sustainable future for their people, customers and communities."

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

