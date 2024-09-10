Mitchell Introduces Enhanced Solution for Vehicle Owner Communication and Engagement

The company's latest technology, Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise, integrates repair status updates into Mitchell Connect and allows repair facilities to conduct post-repair customer satisfaction surveys.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today introduced its latest software solution: Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise. Using the solution, collision facilities can email or text policyholders automated vehicle repair status updates from within the Mitchell platform. They can also distribute post-repair satisfaction surveys based on customer communication preferences, receive instant alerts when the feedback is negative and generate configurable reports.

"Today's policyholders expect more than just a vehicle restored to pre-accident condition," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "They want timely communication throughout the repair process and to know that their feedback matters to both the shop and insurer. Thanks to our collaboration with UpdatePromise, collision repair facilities have even more tools in their toolbox to help streamline customer communication and enhance satisfaction."

According to a recent J.D. Power study, policyholder satisfaction with the auto insurance claims process increased last year despite longer than average repair cycle times. One reason for the positive year-over-year change was the industry's growing reliance on digital interactions.

"By leveraging Mitchell's innovative technology and our best-in-class consumer experience solutions, collision repairers and auto insurers can stay digitally connected to policyholders throughout the claim and repair," said Curtis Nixon, president and CEO of UpdatePromise. "This will help them improve customer satisfaction, build brand loyalty and deliver an exceptional experience."

Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise is currently in field testing in a limited number of locations with broader availability planned for the coming months.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation industries. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell helps its customers and clients succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chino, Calif., is a leading SaaS company driving innovation in the automotive and related industries through its advanced Consumer Experience Management System (CEMS). This platform not only streamlines operations but also enhances customer communication, showcasing the company's steadfast commitment to user-friendly and impactful solutions. Distinguished by a persistent dedication to exceeding customer expectations and fostering ongoing innovation, UpdatePromise serves as both a solution provider and a catalyst for positive change, consistently elevating standards of excellence within the automotive service landscape.

