Avive Solutions and ADS Collaborate to Revolutionize Medical Response with Advanced AED Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions , a leader in innovative Automated External Defibrillator (AED) technology, is proud to work with ADS , a key procurement provider for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Federal Government. This collaboration will bring Avive's advanced medical solutions, including the cutting-edge Avive Connect AED® and its REALConnect™ Platform, to military and federal operations worldwide, enhancing medical preparedness and response in mission-critical environments.

Enhancing Tactical Medical Response

ADS, known for its deep-rooted history in supporting military professionals with top-tier tactical equipment, will now offer Avive's next-generation AEDs as part of its expansive portfolio. With over 25 years of experience serving military personnel, ADS simplifies procurement processes for agencies and organizations with contracts across more than 65 channels. Now more than ever, lifesaving medical technology is accessible to those serving in high-stakes environments, such as military bases, tactical operations, and high-risk areas.

Avive Solutions, working together with ADS, will bring life-saving technology to those who need it most," said Mark Peters, Vice President of Sales at Avive Solutions. "With ADS's extensive reach in the federal government, defense, and tactical markets, we're now able to deliver our portable, advanced Connect AEDs to environments where rapid response is critical."

Solving the Portability Challenge in Tactical Medicine

One of the key advantages of Avive's AED technology is its portability. Weighing only 2.1 pounds, the Avive Connect AED® is the smallest and lightest FDA-approved AED available, designed for easy integration into tactical medical kits. This unique form factor addresses a long-standing challenge in tactical environments - AEDs are often too bulky for rapid deployment. With Avive's portable and rugged design, medical personnel can now provide fast and effective treatment in more diverse and challenging settings.

"Portability is a game-changer for our customers in the field," said Lauren Self, Medical Market Director at ADS. "The ability to integrate Avive's compact AED into tactical operations means that military and first responders are better equipped to handle sudden cardiac emergencies, even in the most challenging environments."

Next-Generation Connectivity: REALConnect™ Platform

Avive's REALConnect™ Platform introduces groundbreaking connectivity to AED management. With cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS integration, AEDs can now be remotely monitored, ensuring that units are always mission-ready. Through ADS, this technology will be deployed across military bases and federal facilities, automating AED maintenance, tracking locations, and providing remote software updates to optimize uptime. This next-level visibility and management will significantly reduce the risk of AED failures during emergencies.

Intelligent Response, QuickRescue™, and Data Connectivity

In addition to REALConnect, Avive continues to push boundaries with its QuickRescue™ feature - the first and only AED that alerts 911. This empowers first responders to be better prepared and respond more quickly when every minute counts.

"QuickRescue™ represents one of the biggest feature updates to our platform yet," said Peters. "By integrating real-time alerts and location data into the heart of our AED technology, we are pushing the boundaries of how lifesaving care can be delivered. It's a testament to Avive's commitment to constant innovation."

The efforts of both ADS and Avive also bring Avive's Intelligent Response™, a system that leverages AED location data and connectivity to support military public access defibrillator (PAD) programs. This system integrates AEDs with emergency services, ensuring seamless and fast data transfer of incident reports, vital ECG data, and shock delivery stats. When deployed in tactical and public access environments like military bases, the ability to quickly access and share real-time cardiac event data can be the difference between life and death.

A Vision for the Future

Avive and ADS are poised to bring next-generation AED technology into military and defense sectors at scale, ensuring that personnel operating in demanding environments are always equipped with the most advanced, portable, and connected AED systems available today. The two companies are driving forward a new standard in tactical medical readiness, where real-time response capabilities and seamless connectivity will enhance life-saving outcomes for those who serve.

About Avive Solutions, Inc.

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that life-saving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at https://avive.life .

About ADS

Founded over 25 years ago, ADS provides best-in-class solutions to support operational requirements for military and government organizations. By simplifying procurement and offering a diverse range of products from over 5,000 suppliers, ADS ensures mission readiness for those serving on the front lines. ADS is a trusted partner in bringing next-generation solutions into tactical environments to enhance performance and save lives.

Media Contacts:

Kyle Noble

Senior Marketing Manager

Avive Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

(415) 287-6881

Tom Fortune

Marketing Director

ADS

[email protected]

(757) 612-4081

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.