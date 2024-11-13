Avive Solutions Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Contract for Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) & Accessories (2024-2029)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, a manufacturer of innovative Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and software solutions to improve access to AEDs and response to cardiac arrest emergencies, is proud to announce its recent award of a NASPO ValuePoint® contract for Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) & Accessories (2024-2029). This prestigious contract enables Avive to offer its AED and software solutions to state and local government and educational entities across the nation more efficiently and cost-effectively.

"At Avive, our mission is to increase public access to life-saving tools and improve survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest. This NASPO ValuePoint® award represents a significant milestone, enabling us to expand the reach of our Avive Connect AED®, along with our powerful management and data retrieval solutions, to a wider array of public sector clients. We're grateful to NASPO® for supporting our mission of making lifesaving technology more accessible," said Sameer Jafri, Co-Founder and CEO of Avive Solutions.

Equipping State and Local Governments with Cutting-Edge AED Technology

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is a leading cause of death in the U.S., with a survival rate of less than 10% without timely intervention. Avive Solutions aims to transform this statistic with its Avive Connect AED®—a next-generation device designed to offer advanced connectivity, portability, and ease of use. The compact, intuitive design helps ensure faster deployment, easier management and more affordable ownership.

Building on a strong foundation of existing customers with local, county, and state governments, as well as public safety organizations, this contract streamlines the procurement process for public sector entities. States and local governments can now leverage the Avive Connect AED® via the NASPO ValuePoint® cooperative contract to address AED accessibility, portability, remote management, connectivity and data retrieval related to Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) & Accessories. Avive Solutions is committed to providing innovative and reliable lifesaving devices designed to meet the complex demands of public sector clients.

Streamlined Procurement Through NASPO ValuePoint®

The NASPO ValuePoint® cooperative purchasing program streamlines the procurement process for participating governmental agencies, ensuring they receive the highest quality AEDs at the most competitive prices. The cooperative is highly regarded for its rigorous vendor selection process, focusing on quality, value and compliance with stringent security and data protection standards.

For a full list of available Avive Solutions products, packages and participating states, please visit: https://www.naspovaluepoint.org/portfolio/automatic-external-defibrillator-aed-accessories-2024-2029/avive-solutions-inc/ or avive.life .

About Avive Solutions, Inc.: Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that life-saving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Founded in 2017, Avive is on a mission to empower bystanders, first responders, and 911 telecommunicators to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. Learn more at https://avive.life.

About NASPO ValuePoint®: NASPO ValuePoint® is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO®), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model™. NASPO® aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint® delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts - offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org .

NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, their logos, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

