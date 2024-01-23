Avix Aero Appoints Bill Tiffany As CEO To Lead Aircraft Automated Weight and Balance System Business

News provided by

Avix Aero LLC

23 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avix Aero appointed aviation industry veteran Bill Tiffany as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1st, 2024. Bill brings over 20 years of commercial aviation leadership experience and critical executive relationships to Avix Aero.  He will be responsible for broadening and accelerating the industry's adoption of Avix Aero's  Strut Data Collection System (SDCS), improving a critical element of global air travel operations.

The company's Strut Data Collection System is the leading onboard aircraft weight and balance measurement system. The SDCS automates heavily manual, assumption-based calculations with accurate, real-time measurements of aircraft weight and center of gravity. While maintaining the highest levels of safety and compliance, the solution unlocks numerous operational, financial, and environmental benefits for airlines. Bill and the Avix Aero team plan to deploy the system widely in the new year to support the industry's efforts to make positive, step-function changes to increase operational efficiencies and reduce the impact on the environment.

Bill joins Avix Aero from MRO Holdings (MROH) where he was Chief Revenue Officer, leading all commercial, sales and marketing, strategy and business development and supply chain functions. Prior to MROH, Bill was Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Southwest Airlines and was previously a Partner in Oliver Wyman Group's aviation consultancy and investment bank.

For more information about Avix Aero, the SDCS solution or for other general inquiries, please visit: www.avixaero.com or contact the Avix Aero team at [email protected]

SOURCE Avix Aero LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.