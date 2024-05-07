Avix Aero names Jim Bohlman as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avix Aero today announced Jim Bohlman as chief operating officer. Bohlman brings nearly 25-years of strategy and operations experience within the aviation and aerospace industry.

"Jim is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in strategy, corporate development, operational and financial turnaround, and complex commercial negotiation, said Tiffany. "His global leadership experience through multiple organizational transformations, creating operational efficiency and fostering a culture of technological excellence within organizations will be critical for Avix's growth."

In his role, Bohlman will serve as a member of Avix's senior leadership team, driving the development and implementation of commercial and operational strategies. His responsibilities include overseeing product development, supply chain strategy, and business development, including partner relationships.

Bohlman joins Avix from Boeing, where he was vice president of strategy for Boeing Global Services. In that role, he oversaw the strategic direction of the $19 billion commercial and defense aftermarket division, which included parts, distribution, mods, sustainment, training, and digital offerings, and created integrated strategies with counterparts in Boeing's other divisions.

He has an extensive background in advisory services and has held senior Partner positions at Oliver Wyman, Seabury Group, and Strategy& (formerly Booz & Co) specializing in Aviation and Aerospace.

Additional Leadership Appointments

Avix has also recently appointed Sai Kalegowda as chief information officer to lead the development and execution of the organization's technology strategy. He will be responsible for the oversight of technology operations, including architecture, infrastructure, applications, data strategy, and cybersecurity measures, in addition to ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

Kalegowda brings nearly 20-years of experience in driving large-scale information technology (IT) initiatives and leadership at global companies within the aviation industry.

For more information about Avix Aero, the SDCS solution or for other general inquiries, please visit: www.avixaero.com

