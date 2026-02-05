AVIXA Announces InfoComm EDGE in Dubai 2026: A New Experiential AV Showcase

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIXA is excited to announce it will host InfoComm EDGE in Dubai at the Festival Arena October 27-28, 2026. This new two-day experiential event will present a unique environment where key buyers can see, touch, and experience what world-class pro AV innovation is truly capable of.

Designed from the ground up to appeal to stakeholders outside of the pro AV trade, InfoComm EDGE will feature all the tech, thought leadership, and networking expected from an InfoComm or ISE trade show, but curated for senior leaders and decision makers who shape, influence, and deliver complex projects across government, enterprise, education, retail, leisure and entertainment. Different by design, the event will provide a new kind of pro AV space 'Where the Art of the Possible Becomes Reality.'

"Experience lies at the heart of InfoComm EDGE. The GCC is a region that has an unquenchable thirst for innovation, and it has the vision and resources to turn its dreams into reality," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA. "We have an established pro AV community in the region at the forefront of this innovation, which has both the talent and the creativity to deploy the buyer-focused activations that will form the core of InfoComm EDGE."

With more than 7,200 square meters of flexible indoor and outdoor space, the Festival Arena is an ideal venue for this event. Built around a central stage instead of the traditional trade show grid, InfoComm EDGE will showcase the latest in experiential technology.

During the event, there will be a series of activations, designed, built, and staffed by the local integration community, supported by a network of pods to facilitate deeper exploration and networking.

"It's challenging for high-level decision-makers to visualize solutions as they walk around a conventional trade show floor stand by stand," said Cara Turner, Event Director, InfoComm EDGE. "That's why, for InfoComm EDGE, we are taking a unique approach by co-creating an event with the design and deployment community for the first time."

InfoComm EDGE will feature many never seen before live, innovative, and experiential activations. Rather than sales pitches, it will present narrative-led journeys supported by standards-aligned thinking that inspires, reduces risk, and improves outcomes for the end customer. In short, InfoComm EDGE will be a trusted environment focused on capability, integration, and delivery excellence.

AV integrators interested in submitting designs, manufacturers seeking to explore sponsorship opportunities, and individuals interested in attending the event should visit www.avixa.org/infocomm-edge-dubai.

Video: InfoComm Edge coming to Dubai in 2026

Logo: InfoComm EDGE

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org .

SOURCE AVIXA