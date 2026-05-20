AVIXA, HTSA, and ProSource Launch RESIDE: A New Event for Integrated Homes

The Show will Debut with Lightapalooza at InfoComm 2027 in Orlando, Florida

FAIRFAX, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, is pleased to announce RESIDE, a new event for the custom integration community, including integrators, manufacturers, and service providers shaping the residential market. RESIDE will debut with Lightapalooza at InfoComm 2027 June 16-18 in Orlando, Florida.

Technology-driven experiences now shape how people live, work, and play. As commercial and residential disciplines are increasingly sharing technologies and skillsets, the addition of RESIDE and Lightapalooza to InfoComm will accelerate the convergence already underway and strengthen connections across the AV industry. At InfoComm 2025, 16% of integrators in attendance indicated they serve the residential market.

RESIDE is being launched through a joint venture between AVIXA, Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA), and ProSource to create a new purpose-built event for the residential channel. Together, HTSA and ProSource represent more than 750 of North America's leading residential integration firms.

"This partnership brings together powerful communities that need a true connection point, one place to engage with peers, manufacturers, and solution providers through product demonstrations, training, education, and networking," said Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA. "We're seeing the same convergence in the home that we've experienced in commercial AV. What was once disparate technology is now a fully integrated system, and that shift is reshaping the industry."

"For custom integrators and manufacturers at the top of the field, it's critical to approach audio, video, control, networking, lighting, outdoor, and wellness as a single, integrated system," said Jim Pearse, CEO of ProSource. "We're proud of this unprecedented partnership with AVIXA and HTSA to provide our industry with RESIDE, a show where custom integrators who are defining this discipline will come together."

"ProSource and HTSA partnered early on for Lightapalooza, a show that clearly proved the need for enhanced education, networking, and collaboration within the custom integration community," said Jon Robbins, HTSA Executive Director. "We're thrilled to work with ProSource and AVIXA to build a residential show our industry deserves."

"By welcoming residential-focused communities to InfoComm, the show reinforces its role as the home for integrated experience professionals, whether they work in commercial, residential, or hybrid environments," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA.

Download

Logos

RESIDE

AVIXA

InfoComm

HTSA

ProSource

Photos

Jenn Heinold

David Labuskes

Jim Pearse

Jon Robbins

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) and currently ranks as the 37th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show News Network. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm América Latina; InfoComm China; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate (Australia); and Integrated Systems Europe.

About Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA)

Home Technology Specialists of America, Inc. (HTSA) is an international trade consortium of the finest residential technology retail and custom integration specialists across the U.S. and Canada. HTSA members design, specify, install and service the finest premium, high-performance technology solutions for the residential and commercial channels. Today's sophisticated networked systems demand a highly trained, professional installation specialist. Whether it's smart home automation, dedicated media rooms & theaters, lighting fixtures & systems, or high-res whole-house AV networks, HTSA members will professionally interface products and integrate sub-systems with compelling designs for the home, at the office, or on the go. HTSA is proudly member-owned and offers industry-best programs with the leading technology brands. With a renowned team of brilliant educators on staff who create unparalleled proprietary educational programs, HTSA is instrumental in driving the success of all consortium members. To learn more about HTSA, see: www.htsa.com or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About ProSource

ProSource is the largest specialty and consumer-electronics merchandising group in the United States, representing more than 550 independent retailers and custom integrators. With extensive industry expertise and exceptional vendor relationships, ProSource empowers its members with unmatched buying power and resources. ProSource provides a platform for professionals to connect, collaborate, and innovate, setting the standard for excellence in the custom integration industry. Learn more at www.prosourceinfo.com.

SOURCE AVIXA