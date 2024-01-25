AVLA and Creation Investments complete $25 million equity round to fund AVLA's international growth, enter U.S. market

HAMILTON, Bermuda and CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVLA, a global insurance group, and Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC, a leading global impact investor in emerging markets, today announced Creation's participation in a $25 million equity round to further support AVLA's international growth strategy and its plans to enter the U.S. market.

Creation Investments, based in Chicago, currently has $ 2.1 billion in assets under management invested in 31 portfolio companies operating across eight countries. Creation first invested in AVLA in 2021.

AVLA, based in Bermuda, generated approximately $150 million of insurance revenue in 2023 and ranks as a top five provider of surety and trade credit solutions in Latin America, with operations in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

"We are delighted to continue strengthening AVLA and expanding our business focused on small and medium-sized enterprises in the region. Following our successful entry to Mexico and Brazil, we are aiming to further expand into the United States, with the goal of reaching 150,000 clients and generating revenue of $350 million on a consolidated basis in the coming years," said Ignacio Álamos, founder and CEO of AVLA.

"AVLA is a unique growth story combining attractive profitability, strong social impact, and an impressive capability to enter new markets," said Amadeo Ibarra, Mexico country head of Creation Investments and AVLA board member. "We are thrilled to invest additional capital to support AVLA's existing operations and technology as well as the company's entry into the U.S. market."

The equity round included participation by DEG Invest, a subsidiary of the German development bank KfW, and Altra Investments, a private equity firm based in Colombia.

About AVLA

AVLA is a global insurance group that provides comprehensive solutions through Surety, Trade Credit, and General Insurance for businesses. AVLA currently operates in Chile, Peru, Mexico, and Brazil, supporting over 65,000 small and medium-sized enterprises across the region. For more information, visit www.avla.com.

About Creation Investments

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a leading global impact investment manager in emerging markets. Creation Investments seeks out the next generation of financial services firms focused on increasing access to capital and providing financial products to the unbanked and underbanked in emerging markets. The firm aims to improve the lives of those living at the bottom of the economic pyramid, reducing poverty and its ill effects in the developing world through market-based solutions. Creation Investments is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Bangalore, Dallas, and Mexico City. As of Sept. 30, 2023, Creation Investments had $2.1 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

