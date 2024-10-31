Avocado Green Brands' Podcast "A Little Green" Wins Multiple Signal Awards, Celebrating Storytelling and Sustainability

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Brands is thrilled to announce that A Little Green, our original podcast dedicated to exploring our relationship with the planet, has been recognized with three prestigious Signal Awards. A Little Green was awarded Bronze for both Best Editing and Best Host, and it captured the Listeners' Choice Award for Best Editing. These honors underscore Avocado Green Brands' dedication to engaging audiences through meaningful storytelling that highlights the urgent need for sustainable and resilient communities.

Hosted by Christina Thompson, A Little Green is now in its third season, each episode fostering a deep connection between listeners and the planet. Through conversations with climate experts, activists, and everyday heroes, A Little Green seeks to empower and inspire individuals to engage with environmental issues on both a local and global scale. This season, the podcast shines a spotlight on resiliency in the face of climate change, exploring how communities across New York City are transforming urban spaces into hubs of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

"We're incredibly honored that A Little Green has resonated with so many listeners," says Christina Thompson, producer, host, and writer of A Little Green. "Our team is dedicated to creating a space where stories of resilience, connection, and action come to life. These awards are a testament to the power of storytelling in inspiring change and hope as we collectively address the climate crisis."

Each episode this season features grassroots groups from neighborhoods like Red Hook and the Bronx who are creating sustainable solutions and protecting their communities. To celebrate the launch of Season 3, Avocado has partnered with the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) to support the stewardship of New York City's parklands through our commitment to 1% for the Planet. This partnership includes restoring urban forests and wetland habitats, like Highbridge Park and Sherman Creek Park, contributing to a healthier environment for generations to come.

Avocado Green Brands' commitment to social responsibility and environmental impact extends beyond products to advocacy, content creation, and partnerships that promote real change. Our podcast reflects our mission to not only create organic and sustainable products but also to engage our audience in the broader environmental movement. With creative contributions from producers Anna McClain, original score composer Aaron Levison, and CMO Mark Abrials, A Little Green is an essential part of our commitment to ethical storytelling and climate advocacy.

Explore A Little Green on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit our Avocado Green Mattress website for the latest episodes. Join us as we continue to tell stories that matter and inspire listeners to be part of a sustainable future.

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

[email protected]

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is owned by Avocado Green Brands. Our dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality American-made furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meet MADE SAFE® standards, a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards, and are the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a "Brand that Matters."

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress