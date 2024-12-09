Avocado Green Mattress Partners with Sika Health to Simplify Paying with HSA/FSA Funds for Organic, Non-Toxic Sleep Products

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, a leader in organic and sustainable sleep products, is proud to announce its partnership with Sika Health, enabling customers to easily use HSA (Health Savings Account) and FSA (Flexible Spending Account) funds for qualified purchases on the Avocado website. This collaboration reflects Avocado's commitment to improving wellness and health outcomes by offering organic, non-toxic sleep solutions that address key health concerns.

Through Sika Health's platform, Avocado customers can now efficiently secure a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) for sleep-related symptoms, making it simple to qualify their HSA/FSA purchases. This service is ideal for customers managing symptoms such as:

Daytime Drowsiness

Difficulty Sleeping or Insomnia

Musculoskeletal Pain or Stiffness (Back, Neck)

Sleep Apnea or Respiratory Disturbances

Allergies, Asthma, or Infestation Concerns

With Sika Health, obtaining an LMN is fast and straightforward, enabling customers to maximize their pre-tax funds and invest in their well-being with Avocado's certified organic mattresses and bedding.

Healthy Sleep Starts with Healthy Materials

"At Avocado, we believe that better sleep starts with safer products," said Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado Green Mattress. "By partnering with Sika Health, we're making it easier than ever for our customers to invest in their health through organic, non-toxic sleep solutions. Sleep impacts every aspect of wellness, and this partnership ensures that customers can easily access trusted and certified sleep products to improve their health."

Simplifying the Path to Wellness with Sika Health

Sika Health is revolutionizing healthcare payments by empowering consumers to use HSA/FSA funds for proactive health solutions. The platform makes obtaining an LMN efficient and accessible, ensuring customers experiencing sleep-related health concerns can make informed and affordable choices.

"Sika Health is thrilled to partner with Avocado Green Mattress to simplify the process of using HSA/FSA funds for health-related sleep purchases," said Ami Kumordzie, MD/MBA, Founder of Sika Health. "By investing in wellness solutions proactively, consumers can prevent health problems before they escalate. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making proactive health investments easier, empowering individuals to take control of their health."

The Connection Between Health and Sustainability

Avocado's certified organic and non-toxic mattresses, bedding, and furniture are designed with both health and sustainability in mind. Free from harmful chemicals, every product meets the most rigorous standards for health and safety, including OEKO-TEX®, MADE SAFE®, and EWG Verified® certifications. This partnership with Sika Health highlights the link between safe, natural materials and restorative sleep, further validating Avocado's mission to be better for people and the planet.

About Sika Health

Sika Health makes healthcare-related purchases more accessible and efficient by connecting consumers with tools to maximize their HSA/FSA funds. Through its intuitive digital platform, Sika simplifies obtaining Letters of Medical Necessity in as little as a few minutes, enabling consumers to invest in their health confidently and easily.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality American-made furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meet MADE SAFE® standards, a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards, and are the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a "Brand that Matters."

Additional Information:

www.avocadogreenmattress.com

For more information on using HSA/FSA funds for Avocado products, visit:

www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/hsa-fsa-eligible

