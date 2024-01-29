Avocado Green Mattress Joins Forces with Raymour & Flanigan to Make Certified Organic Mattresses More Accessible

Avocado Green Mattress

29 Jan, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark partnership, Avocado Green Mattress, renowned for its top-rated organic sleep solutions, is teaming up with Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest in the nation. This collaboration represents a significant stride in making the most popular organic mattresses more accessible, with Avocado's premium, natural mattresses now showcased at select Raymour & Flanigan stores.

Avocado Green Mattress: a GOTS-certified organic mattress with highly rated comfort, support, and natural cooling.
United by a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, this alliance harmonizes with the core values of both brands. Avocado mattresses, celebrated for their use of natural materials and handcrafted excellence, are a perfect match for Raymour & Flanigan's wide array of quality home furnishings.

"We are thrilled to partner with Raymour & Flanigan, a company that shares our values of quality, sustainability, and customer-centric service," said Brian Baxter, Chief Revenue Officer of Avocado Green Mattress. "Through this collaboration, we're making sustainable living more accessible, allowing more consumers to enjoy the health and comfort benefits of sleeping on an eco-friendly mattress."

Shoppers can discover a curated selection of Avocado's bestsellers at Raymour & Flanigan, including the Avocado Green Mattress, Eco Mattress, and Luxury Organic Mattress. These GOTS-certified organic products stand out for their use of organic latex, wool, and cotton, offering unparalleled comfort, luxury, ergonomic back support, and natural cooling.

"Our alliance with Avocado Green Mattress underscores our commitment to offering sustainable and healthy home furnishing options," stated Seth Goldberg, President of Raymour & Flanigan. "Introducing Avocado's eco-friendly products in our stores enriches the shopping experience for our environmentally conscious community."

Avocado mattresses are now available in select Raymour & Flanigan stores as of Jan. 20, 2024. In celebration of the launch, special in-store promotions are available for a limited period.

For details on this partnership and to find a participating store, visit www.raymourflanigan.com or www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/stores.

For information on strategic partnerships with Avocado, contact Brian Baxter, Chief Revenue Officer, at [email protected]

About Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality American-made furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral Certified, meet MADE SAFE® standards, and are the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Visit https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com for more information.

About Raymour & Flanigan
Raymour & Flanigan, established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, is the Northeast's largest and the nation's seventh-largest furniture retailer. We prioritize an exceptional, industry-leading customer experience from start to finish. With 103 showrooms, 35 outlet stores, 5 clearance centers, and a robust e-commerce platform, we offer a vast range of stylish, modern furnishings. Our commitment to social responsibility is evident in our community involvement and extensive in-house recycling, hosting over 500 charitable events annually and recycling over 20 million pounds of materials each year. Learn more at www.raymourflanigan.com.

