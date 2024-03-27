Avocado Green Releases 2023 Impact & Sustainability Report, Highlighting Brand Leadership in Environmental and Social Responsibility

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress proudly announces the publication of its 2023 Impact & Sustainability Report , a comprehensive overview of the company's steadfast commitment to sustainability, community, and advocacy for a healthier planet. Amidst growing concerns over environmental degradation and social inequalities, Avocado's report underscores the company's innovative approaches to combating climate change, fostering social responsibility, and maintaining transparency and trust in its practices.

Key Highlights from the 2023 Impact Report:

Sustainable Growth: Avocado has continued to set the standard for environmental stewardship in the industry. With the most rigorous material and supply chain certifications, the company has significantly increased its waste diversion from landfills from 78% to an impressive 85% as part of its Zero Waste initiative.

Avocado has continued to set the standard for environmental stewardship in the industry. With the most rigorous material and supply chain certifications, the company has significantly increased its waste diversion from landfills from 78% to an impressive 85% as part of its Zero Waste initiative. Advocacy and Leadership: Avocado has played a pivotal role in advocating for critical environmental policies. In California , the company supported legislation to enhance transparency about emissions and climate risks, reinforcing its position as a leader in environmental advocacy.

Avocado has played a pivotal role in advocating for critical environmental policies. In , the company supported legislation to enhance transparency about emissions and climate risks, reinforcing its position as a leader in environmental advocacy. Community Impact: The company's nationwide donation program, in tandem with charitable contributions exceeding 2% of its revenue, has positioned Avocado as a community-focused brand dedicated to social well-being. Notably, Avocado's efforts have earned it recognition as a B Corp Best For the World™ honoree in the Community Impact category, placing it among the top 5% of all B Corp companies globally.

The company's nationwide donation program, in tandem with charitable contributions exceeding 2% of its revenue, has positioned Avocado as a community-focused brand dedicated to social well-being. Notably, Avocado's efforts have earned it recognition as a B Corp Best For the World™ honoree in the Community Impact category, placing it among the top 5% of all B Corp companies globally. Sustainability in Every Stitch: Avocado's commitment to sustainability extends to every product it creates. By utilizing certified organic or renewable materials and manufacturing mattresses and furniture in the U.S., the company ensures durability, reduces environmental impact, and supports local economies.

Avocado's commitment to sustainability extends to every product it creates. By utilizing certified organic or renewable materials and manufacturing mattresses and furniture in the U.S., the company ensures durability, reduces environmental impact, and supports local economies. Climate Neutral Certified: Avocado has been a Climate Neutral Certified company since 2019, measuring annual cradle-to-consumer emissions, offsetting them by investing in climate change solutions, and taking action to reduce emissions.

Avocado has been a Climate Neutral Certified company since 2019, measuring annual cradle-to-consumer emissions, offsetting them by investing in climate change solutions, and taking action to reduce emissions. Organic and Safety Certifications: Avocado proudly holds certifications from the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), ensuring that its products meet the highest standards of organic and ethical sourcing. Additionally, the company's products are GREENGUARD Gold Certified, certified to MADE SAFE® standards for non-toxicity, and adhere to the strictest standards for health and safety, offering consumers peace of mind and contributing to a healthier living environment.

A Higher Mission

As Avocado Green Mattress looks to the future, it remains dedicated to not only being the best in the world but also the best for the world. The company's efforts to combat climate change, enhance social equity, and promote sustainable practices are more than just part of its business model; they are a call to action for businesses and individuals alike to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's dream is to be the world's most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality American-made furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation , Climate Neutral Certified , meet MADE SAFE® standards , two-time winner of Good Housekeeping's Sustainable Innovation Awards, and are the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet® .

Visit https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com for more information, or contact Mark Abrials at [email protected] .

for more information, or contact at . To read the full 2023 Impact & Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/2023-impact-report .

. To listen to "A Little Green" podcast, visit https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/a-little-green-podcast

For brand and product imagery, visit https://avocado.frontify.com .

