Avocados From Mexico® and Bomba Estéreo Drop Fresh Take on Beloved Latin Classic, 'La Bilirrubina,' to Champion Hispanic Health

In collaboration with the American Diabetes Association, the song will inspire healthier lifestyles and raise awareness for diabetes, one of the top health challenges affecting U.S. Hispanics1

In celebration of the 35 th anniversary of "La Bilirrubina" — and to mark the American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommendation for type 2 diabetes screenings starting at age 35 — Avocados From Mexico has tapped Grammy–nominated performer Bomba Estéreo to release a version of the hit song with new lyrics to inspire fans.

Through culturally relevant programs and resources, the collaboration between Avocados From Mexico and the ADA will address the impact of diabetes on the Hispanic community. In addition to risk awareness, the duo will be spotlighting avocados as an ingredient to support healthy eating habits.

Avocados From Mexico will pledge $1 for every 60-second Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test taken at UnidosContraLaDiabetes.com — for up to 35,000 people* — to the ADA to support Hispanic health education.

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that estimates show that Hispanic adults are nearly 70% more likely to have diagnosed diabetes than non-Hispanic White adults2? To draw awareness to this concerning reality, Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is bringing rhythm and purpose to the table with a powerful message on healthy living. In its new spin on a classic song, "La Bilirrubina," Latin music trailblazers Bomba Estéreo has reimagined Juan Luis Guerra's nostalgic and beloved hit, turning its joyful beat into a call to action for the Hispanic community to eat well, live well and take control of their health.

The campaign is part of Avocado From Mexico's ongoing collaboration with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), uniting two trusted names around one mission: to inspire healthier eating habits and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes among Hispanics in the U.S.

"Food is at the heart of our culture — and it can be the heart of our health, too," said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. "We're so much more than just a food brand. We're a brand with purpose, with the goal of sparking a movement toward better nutrition and empowering Hispanics to take charge of their wellbeing. Through our work with the ADA, including 'La Bilirrubina,' we're tackling one of the biggest health issues affecting our community, diabetes, with the joy, flavor and optimism that defines Avocados From Mexico."

A Classic Song with a New Purpose

Timed with the 35th anniversary of "La Bilirrubina" — and the ADA's recommendation for type 2 diabetes screenings beginning at age 35 — Bomba Estéreo's new version replaces all references to insulin with lyrics celebrating vitality, wellness and the joy of nutritious food, like avocados. The song will serve as the anthem for a campaign designed to inspire fans to dance, get screened and add healthy, always good Avocados From Mexico to their dishes.

From November 13 through December 12, Avocados From Mexico will pledge $1 for every 60-second Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test taken at UnidosContraLaDiabetes.com — for up to 35,000 people* — to the ADA to support the Hispanic community. Through awareness and education, the brand is delivering on its larger purpose to nurture hearts to live deliciously.

A Community Movement for a Healthier Future

"Growing up with parents who both have type 2 diabetes and as a vegan myself, I've seen firsthand how important nutrition is for families and the larger Hispanic community," shared Bomba Estéreo singer Li Saumet. "Taking a song so many of us already love and infusing it with a message of hope has been such a special opportunity. It's the perfect example of how the power of music, combined with the health benefits of avocados, can inspire meaningful change."

The campaign is part of the brand's first-ever collaboration with the ADA, meant to place a larger spotlight on community awareness and education among the Hispanic community. The collaboration will include multiple touchpoints throughout the year with the goal of connecting the dots between cultural foods and diabetes-friendly lifestyles.

The Power of Avocados

With good fats, zero sugar and endless versatility, Avocados From Mexico are a diabetes-friendly ingredient deeply rooted in Hispanic cuisine, making them a smart choice for flavorful, joyful meals that also support wellness and heritage.

"What you eat can help with diabetes prevention and management, which is why it's so important to provide credible guidance on making the right food decisions," said Sheila Varshney, the ADA's registered dietitian and Associate Director of Nutrition and Wellness. "Through the ADA's Diabetes Food Hub, people can find diabetes-friendly recipes that incorporate avocados. This resource enables people to enjoy the flavors they love while prioritizing their health."

Through this campaign and beyond, Avocados From Mexico is investing in the health of generations to come, inspiring Hispanic families to make simple, joyful changes that can transform their wellbeing for life.

For more, be sure to visit UnidosContraLaDiabetes.com or https://avocadosfrommexico.com, and follow Avocados From Mexico on Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or X (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Bomba Estéreo

Colombian stars Bomba Estéreo have been a force on the global alternative scene since their 2010 break-out track "Fuego." Subsequent releases like Latin GRAMMY-nominated 'Elegancia Tropical' (2013) and GRAMMY-nominated 'Amanecer' (2015) put them at the forefront of influential fusion bands. 'Amanecer' included massive anthems like "Soy Yo" and "To My Love" with hundreds of millions of streams around the globe. Bomba have performed more than 1,000 shows from major festival stages like Coachella and Lollapalooza to sold out large venues from New York to Tokyo. The group's album 'Deja' was spotlighted by the NY Times as the #1 "Best Album of 2021" and nominated for multiple GRAMMYs. In recent years, Bomba has collaborated on hits with artists ranging from Manu Chao to Nelly Furtado. But it was their Bad Bunny collaboration which had a seismic impact on their career - "Ojitos Lindos" (2022) became a worldwide smash and now has more than 3 billion streams. Most recently, Bomba Estéreo was nominated for a GRAMMY 2026 for their ASTROPICAL supergroup album with Rawayana.

* Avocados From Mexico will be donating $1 for every diabetes risk test taken for up to $35,000, encouraging 35,000 people to take the test and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

