Avocados From Mexico® and Paciugo Gelato Caffe Launch a Sweet New Dish to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

DALLAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico are always good and bring the good times to every occasion. In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Avocados From Mexico ®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., and Paciugo Gelato Caffe , the largest artisanal gelato chain in the U.S., are teaming up to launch a "Paciugo de Mayo" celebration offering a fresh take on gelato, starring perfectly ripe Avocados From Mexico.

Avo Glow “Gelachos” featuring gelato made with fresh Avocados From Mexico will be available at all Paciugo stores in May.

Introducing: Avo Glow Gelachos. These are "nacho" average nacho. The new menu item includes creamy avocado gelato, infused with an avocado citrus glaze and made with all natural ingredients including fresh, flavorful Avocados From Mexico. The gelato is inspired by the Avocados From Mexico brand color, Avocado Glow that emulates the vibrant tones you see when you cut into a perfectly ripe avocado. The gelato is served with chocolate dipping sauce and waffle cone chips.

The limited-edition treat will be available in Paciugo stores nationwide May 1 through May 31, 2024. And that's not all: On Cinco de Mayo, they are offering a special Happy Hour deal: One free scoop of Avo Glow gelato at 5 p.m.*

"As one of the biggest avocado and guacamole consumption occasions in the U.S.1, Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest moments of the year for Avocados From Mexico," said Avocados From Mexico President and CEO, Alvaro Luque. "We're always thinking of new and innovative ways to engage consumers as they plan their Cinco celebrations — including these Avo Glow Gelachos, which feature our brand color and share all the delicious flavor that fresh avocados offer in a fun and unexpected way."

This fruitful partnership marks a delicious milestone as the first time Avocados From Mexico has collaborated with a brand to make an avocado gelato or ice cream offering. The new dessert shows off how versatile fresh avocados are, pairing just as well with savory flavors as they do with sweet flavors.

"Paciugo is known for the quality of the artisanal gelato we serve. Our consumers expect us to deliver fresh ingredients and great flavors, which makes Avocados From Mexico the perfect partner," said Sinelli Concepts International Founder and Paciugo Gelato Caffe Owner Jeff Sinelli. "Avocados From Mexico shares our commitment to high standards of delicious flavor, freshness and high quality, so I couldn't think of a better brand to help us bring a new addition to our menu."

Paciugo and Avocados From Mexico invite customers to make their Cinco celebrations sweeter all month long this May with Avo Glow Gelachos, a one-of-a-kind treat that's #AlwaysGood.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

1 Shopper Comparison Report, 4/7/22 to 5/4/22

*The Cinco Happy Hour deal is limited to one piccolo (scoop) of the Avo Glow Gelato per customer from 5:00-6:00 PM on 5/5 at all Paciugo locations while supplies last

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

ABOUT PACIUGO GELATO CAFFE

Dallas-based Paciugo Gelato Caffe was founded in 2000 and was acquired by Sinelli Concepts International in 2017. Paciugo is the largest artisanal gelato chain in the United States with more than 30 franchised and licensed locations. Based on a secret family gelato recipe and coming from an Italian phrase meaning "messy concoction", Paciugo's artisanal gelato is natural and made by hand daily, incorporating fresh fruits and Italian chocolates for more than 400 gelato flavor combinations. The company is interested in both single- and multi-unit franchise operators and offers flexible real estate footprint options ranging from 120 to 1400 square feet. For more information on Paciugo Gelato Caffe and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://paciugo.com/ .

