Avocados From Mexico® is Ready to Guac Your World with the Ultimate Cinco De Licious Fiesta

The leading Avocado brand's Cinco campaign includes a partnership with Cholula®, special consumer savings and a GuacAImole tool that generates Cinco De Licious recipes

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling brand of avocados in the U.S., is ready to turn this Cinco de Mayo into Cinco De Licious with an exciting national marketing program highlighting all the good taste and good times that avocados have to offer. As one of the biggest occasions for avocados and guacamole1, Cinco provides the perfect opportunity to make memories with delicious recipes featuring the always good fruit.

Avocados From Mexico® is ready to turn this Cinco de Mayo holiday into Cinco De Licious with an exciting national marketing program highlighting all the good taste and good times that avocados have to offer.

The brand's Cinco De Licious program—fueled by vibrant in-store displays, consumer savings, digital and social activations—was designed to provide recipe inspiration and meet the growing demand for avocados throughout this time of year. Leading up to the holiday, shoppers spend 1.9 times more on groceries when avocados are in their basket2. In fact, Cinco de Mayo avocado shoppers make 7.6 more trips per year than the average avocado buyer3. The Cinco De Licious campaign also features a partnership with Cholula®, the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce in the World4, and will be in-stores nationwide April 8 through May 5, 2024. Retailers can get the good times rolling by signing up to receive free Cinco De Licious merchandise displays while supplies last.

Consumers will also be able to take their guac to the next level with GuacAImole, a tool that uses multi-modal AI technology to create custom recipes. After uploading a photo of ingredients, AI will deliver an entirely personalized guacamole recipe. Each recipe will include an ingredient list, step-by-step directions, flavor combinations, food pairings and – new for Cinco – a recommended cocktail pairing. GuacAImole launched just in time for the Big Game earlier this year, and with an elevated user experience and a new Cinco De Licious look, the platform is ready to make Cinco celebrations better with unique recipes made with fresh Avocados From Mexico.

"We're delighted to be engaging with shoppers through a seamless omnichannel experience as they prepare to celebrate Cinco," shared Stephanie Bazan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Execution at Avocados From Mexico. "This is a top celebrated occasion for avocados, and we've seen consumption of the fruit continue to grow over the last six years5 and a record increase in Mexican avocado imports last year6. We know that consumers are looking for recipe inspiration leading up to Cinco, so the Cinco De Licious campaign aims to deliver with engaging in-store programming and an interactive GuacAImole experience to keep fresh Avocados From Mexico top-of-mind."

The campaign will come to life in several ways, including:

Cholula® Partnership : Avocados From Mexico is bringing the heat—along with plenty of savings. Customers who buy three avocados with a 5-ounce bottle of Cholula and upload a photo of their receipt using the QR code on packaging will receive a reimbursement of $1.50 .

: Avocados From Mexico is bringing the heat—along with plenty of savings. Customers who buy three avocados with a 5-ounce bottle of and upload a photo of their receipt using the QR code on packaging will receive a reimbursement of . Retailer Incentives: Thematic packaging provides support catered to individual store needs. From dynamic bins to unique signage, businesses can choose from a variety of colorful displays that will all leave an impact in the produce aisle.

Thematic packaging provides support catered to individual store needs. From dynamic bins to unique signage, businesses can choose from a variety of colorful displays that will all leave an impact in the produce aisle. Digital/Social Activation: Consumers can use GuacAImole, a tool that uses AI technology, to create personalized guacamole recipes with the ingredients they have. Avocados From Mexico and Cholula will also be sharing recipe inspiration on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations, and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States.

About Cholula

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula Hot Sauce comes in six varieties and is enjoyed world over.

Cholula is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 Shopper Comparison Report, 4/7/22 to 5/4/22

2 Numerator Basket Affinity Report, 4/7/22 to 5/4/22

3 Shopper Comparison Report, 4/7/22 to 5/4/22

4 Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted August 2023 for value sales in 2022 through all retail channels. Mexican hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment that are manufactured in Mexico.

5 Nielsen xAOC, Cinco de Mayo 4 weeks: 2022 w/e 5/7/22 vs. 2017 w/e 5/13/17

6 HAB, Nielsen, 2023 was a record Cinco in terms of imports, increasing 61% vs 2022.

CONTACT:

Avocados From Mexico

Ana Ambrosi

[email protected]

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico