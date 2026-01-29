Avocados From Mexico® and Rob Riggle Unveil Guacamoney Sweepstakes with Bold Predictions That Put Big Taste in the Big Game

The brand has once again called upon its Guac Guru, Rob Riggle, to make predictions that bring a little luck and a lot of guac to game day

Huddle up...here's what you need to know:

Avocados From Mexico is making three Big Game predictions that can land one fan $60,000 (in honor of the Big Game's 60th anniversary), plus free avocados for an entire year.

To win, Rob Riggle's three in-game predictions need to come true.

The predictions: A team scores exactly 20 points, a player shows off an eating gesture as a celebration and announcers use the word "guacamole" during the broadcast.

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Move aside, analytics and experts — this year, the Big Game is being foretold by the one man who truly understands the mystical power of guacamole: Avocados From Mexico®'s Guac Guru. Played by actor and comedian Rob Riggle, he's bringing some avo-fueled foresight to football's biggest night, including three bold predictions about the in-game action. And if he gets them all right? Well, prepare to have your world guac-ed.

Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is celebrating game day with its Guacamoney Sweepstakes, letting one lucky fan taste sweet (and savory) victory. If certain predictions are accurate, one lucky fan will score $60,000 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Big Game — plus free avocados for an entire year. Now that's a lot of green (we're talking guac).

It's time to get your head in the game — if you want to win, watch along to make sure these three predictions about health, taste and fun come true:

HEALTH : A team will score exactly 20 points — to mark the more than 20 vitamins and minerals found in avocados. Twenty is also the secret hero of the scoreboard, appearing in 20% of the top 10 most common professional football scores 1 .

: A team will score exactly 20 points — to mark the more than 20 vitamins and minerals found in avocados. Twenty is the secret hero of the scoreboard, appearing in 20% of the top 10 most common professional football scores . FLAVOR : A player will perform an eating gesture to celebrate a big play during the game. Because like a game-changing play, good guac is worthy of celebration.

: A player will perform an eating gesture to celebrate a big play during the game. Because like a game-changing play, good guac is worthy of celebration. FUN : The announcers will say the magical word: "guacamole," in honor of the one snack that brings the "party" to any watch party.

"We wanted to bring the health, flavor, and fun of avocados to football fans in a way that's as exciting as the game itself," said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "Especially since avocados are one of the top-selling foods leading up to the Big Game, we're tying guac into those intense in-game moments to create a truly unique experience. Guacamoney adds a heightened sense of excitement to the live game, letting fans look forward to more than just football. I trust in Rob Riggle — I'll be cheering on his predictions all game long!"

To enter, fans can head over to AFMGuacamoney.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. ET for a chance to win $60,000. One entry is all it takes to be in the game — the rest is up to Rob Riggle and his bold predictions.

"I've watched a lot of football — like, a lot — and one thing that needs no prediction: Guac is as much a part of game day as the game itself," added Riggle. "And as the Guac Guru, I made sure to make my three in-game predictions as tasty as Avocados From Mexico themselves. I mean, helping someone walk away with $60,000 AND free avocados for a whole year? Let's guac-and-roll, baby!"

Can't get enough? Visit guacguru.avocadosfrommexico.com to check out the Prediction Pit, an immersive AI experience that lets fans step "inside the game" and interact directly with Riggle's AI avatar to predict plays, games, and outcomes, and get custom recipe inspiration in real time.

Whether you're in it for the football, the commercials, or the dips, Avocados From Mexico is here to make sure you score major points with your entire crew all season long.

To learn more, visit avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game, and follow Avocados From Mexico on Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico), X (@AvosFromMexico) or TikTok (@avocadosfrommexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

