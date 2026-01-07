Avocados From Mexico® Debuts First-of-its-Kind AI Prediction Pit, Redefining How Guac Fans Experience the Big Game

As the first fresh food brand to fuse real-time sports data with an AI avatar, Avocados From Mexico is predicting in-game action with Guac Guru Rob Riggle ahead of the Big Game.

The playbook:

In the football season leading up to the Big Game, Avocados From Mexico® is launching the Prediction Pit, an unforgettably fun and interactive experience that taps into instant, pro-grade sports powered by SportsDataIO's predictive tools, delivering a deeper, more dynamic, and continuously updating stream of insights.





Rob Riggle's digital Guac Guru — a realistic AI avatar — serves up dynamic predictions, player insights and playful banter in real time.





The Guac Guru will also share guac recipes tailored to all 32 professional teams, letting fans show off their hometown pride in the most delicious way.

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., is rewriting the Big Game playbook with the launch of Prediction Pit, its boldest digital AI activation yet. This immersive AI experience lets fans step "inside the game," interacting directly with Guac Guru Rob Riggle to predict plays, games and outcomes and get custom recipe inspiration in real time — all while dipping into fresh, delicious guac.

Avocados From Mexico is predicting in-game action with Guac Guru Rob Riggle ahead of the Big Game.

In preparation for the launch, the comedian spent time on set with Avocados From Mexico to capture content that advanced AI technology pros then used to produce a hyper-realistic, digital form of himself. The result? An avatar capable of delivering live football predictions. Avocados From Mexico is the first fresh food brand to launch a program connected to instant sports big data through SportsDataIO, an award-winning sports data and content provider that sports analytics experts rely on, and now fans can access, too. Fans can engage with Riggle's Guac Guru character, choose from a list of predictions about their favorite professional team, and enjoy a customized take on their must-know football questions.

This year marks a major evolution from last year's Big Game experience, a predictive-AI system that runs 10,000 play-by-play simulations for every game, dynamically updating probabilities, averages, distributions, and correlated player projections as real-world inputs shift. Unlike last year's static outputs, Prediction Pit's results now change throughout the week — even throughout the day — as depth chart updates, weather and other variables trigger automatic re-simulations, creating a personalized and fluid predictive experience for every fan.

Now through the Big Game, fans will get to experience Prediction Pit in two game-winning ways:

Always-On Predictions : These personalized predictions can be generated at any time and are tailored to a user's name and favorite team. Now you'll have a leg up on your closest friends and family — so check in frequently for up-to-the-minute predictions! Every prediction also comes with a personalized video, helping amplify reach across social platforms while driving engagement.





: These personalized predictions can be generated at any time and are tailored to a user's name and favorite team. Now you'll have a leg up on your closest friends and family — so check in frequently for up-to-the-minute predictions! Every prediction also comes with a personalized video, helping amplify reach across social platforms while driving engagement. Live Game Predictions : Several playoff matchups including the Big Game on Feb. 8, will involve a special play prediction program. During the games, fans can seek advice from The Guac Guru in real time, predicting the plays that might happen each quarter — transforming the game-watching experience and earning the chances to enter to win avocados for a year. Inspired by modern viewership trends, with about 88% of Americans using a second screen during their viewing time1, this component blends the viewing experience with the natural use of another screen for a truly interactive moment. Fans can experience this live prediction experience during games on:

Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. EST



Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. EST



Jan. 25 - both playoff games



Feb. 8 - Big Game



"At Avocados From Mexico, intention and innovation are at the heart of everything we do," said Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "With Prediction Pit, we're strategically leveraging cutting-edge AI to deepen connections with consumers and inspire guacamole consumption during one of the most exciting times of the year for football fans. By blending real-time football data, technology and the undeniable appeal of our avocados, we're creating an experience that not only engages fans with the sport they love but also enhances their celebration of game day."

In partnership with digital and creative agency 270B, Avocados From Mexico is using Prediction Pit to spotlight the growing love for watching and analyzing sports. Given its dramatic rise since 2023 (especially in professional football)2, the program taps into what fans already love about watching their teams go head-to-head...with a delicious guacamole-infused twist.

"We love pushing the envelope of what's possible for data-driven brand experiences," said Kristian Bottini, CEO of 270B. "Prediction Pit builds on last year's foundation but evolves it. The integration of SportsDataIO gives fans a utility-based, statistically grounded experience that changes as the season unfolds, making it the produce category's most advanced use of real-time sports data and AI yet. Joining the brand on this journey for the third year in a row has been such a great opportunity to facilitate an experience guac fans everywhere will enjoy."

As part of the program, The Guac Guru will deliver fans team-specific guacamole recipes that taste like home: all 32 professional teams will have their own — Atlanta's, for example, will incorporate pimento cheese as a key ingredient, and Dallas will have burnt brisket ends. Over half of consumers (55%) believe the Big Game is a good time to experiment, and among those, nearly 60% plan to make guac3. The Guac Guru will serve as their inside source for inspiration.

"When Avocados From Mexico asked me to suit up as the Guac Guru, I couldn't have been more excited," said Riggle. "Thanks to the Prediction Pit, I get to deliver predictions that truly evolve with every matchup. Calling the next play? I got you. Calling for more guac? I got you there, too. Think of me as your gameday analyst who takes his guac as seriously as his stats. And trust me — this is just the beginning. I'll be dropping fresh predictions all season long."

With AI expectation rising across the consumer landscape, this year's Prediction Pit transforms the brand's Big Game platform from a fun novelty into a consumer-friendly entertainment, with personalized, and data-driven football companion in the form of the Guac Guru — reinforcing Avocado From Mexico's position as the category's innovation leader.

Fans can access the Prediction Pit by visiting guacguru.avocadosfrommexico.com which is live today and see more predictions from the Guac Guru in new creative from the brand on Jan. 12 at avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game. Fans can also join in on the live-action fun during the playoff games on Jan. 17, 18 and 25 and of course, during the Big Game on Feb. 8.

Be sure to visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, and follow Avocados From Mexico on Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or X (@AvosFromMexico).

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sources:

1 AT&T / Xandr Releases. Nielsen Q2:18 Total Audience Report (12/18). Note: Survey based on Nielsen National USA Panel Data.

2 The American Gaming Association

3 Quantilope, Super Bowl Plans '24, January 2024

Media Contact:

Ana Ambrosi

[email protected]

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico