Avocados From Mexico Helps Consumers “Savor Every Moment” This Fall

The number one selling brand of avocados in the U.S. is making a stronger connection with shoppers at retail with the launch of its new communications platform, "Savor Every Moment." Strategically designed to elevate consumer engagement, expand usage, and increase basket size, "Savor Every Moment" seamlessly ties-in all shopper efforts at point of sale, across every touchpoint. With the launch of 2018 seasonal programs, like the "Tastiest Tailgate" and "Toast to your Heritage", AFM continues to reinforce its commitment to getting avocados on consumers' shopping lists and driving impulse purchases in-store all year round.

"Our new communications platform, 'Savor Every Moment' and this year's programs are focused on enhancing the shopper experience and retail efforts," said Stephanie Bazan, Senior Market Development Director of Avocados From Mexico. "We will help remind consumers how the addition of fresh avocados can turn every meal and every occasion into moments they can savor."

To celebrate the "Savor Every Moment" launch and highlight the fall football season, AFM returns with the "Tastiest Tailgate" program, in partnership with Lime-A-Rita®. The program aims to inspire fans to throw the tastiest, most original, crowd-pleasing tailgate and home-gate feasts with the ultimate go-to's for any game day celebration: creamy AFM guacamole and an ice cold Lime-A-Rita®. Kicking off on September 16th, National Guacamole Day, Avocados From Mexico will be distributing approximately 700,000 coupons via Facebook to recognize the promotion period and to help encourage consumers to celebrate the holiday. From a tasty BBQ with its signature guac burgers to a party spread with chips, guacamole, tacos, and sandwiches, Avocados From Mexico and Lime-A-Rita are inviting all consumers to "Have-A-Rita® and Eat Guac."

"Creating engaging experiences for our consumers while staying true to their game day rituals is important for us. Even though tailgating and home-gating season offers a variety of food choices, we are focused on providing fans with two delicious go-to's while reinforcing the connection between guacamole, beer and football," said Dianne Le, Associate Shopper Marketing Director at Avocados From Mexico.

Running through December 31st, the "Tastiest Tailgate" program offers 360° campaign support to increase sales, lift and inspire avocado consumption through store merchandising, consumer savings, in-store radio, digital support, and retail-specific programming. To highlight the partnership between Avocados From Mexico and Lime-A-Rita, AFM is introducing new joint-bin display, with side stackers for Lime-A-Rita® product to accompany AFM bins. The Tastiest Tailgate joint bins work as a destination for game time snacks and beverages that can be easily found by shoppers in retailers' produce sections or produce perimeter. Digital and social media activations for the "Tastiest Tailgate" include paid digital support, an AFM landing page for recipe ideas and promotional support.

In total, Avocados From Mexico will be distributing a variety of consumer savings offers to help incentivize consumers during one of the best selling seasons via:

Mail-in rebate : Up to $3.00 on the purchase of three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico

: Up to on the purchase of three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico Ibotta digital offer: Earn a $6.00 rebate on the purchase of three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico and one (1) Lime-A-Rita® Family 12-pack or larger

Earn a rebate on the purchase of three (3) or more Avocados From Mexico and one (1) Lime-A-Rita® Family 12-pack or larger Catalina offer: Buy three (3) Avocados From Mexico and get one (1) FREE

Buy three (3) Avocados From Mexico and get one (1) FREE Coupons.com offer: Save $.75 when you purchase three (3) Avocados From Mexico

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month as well as the growing Hispanic community, Avocados From Mexico is returning with the "Toast To Your Heritage" campaign, targeting Hispanic stores across the U.S., running from September 3rd through October 14th. AFM is bringing together three relevant brands— Avocados From Mexico, TABASCO® Sauce and Bimbo® Bread, to create a high-value offer that connects with today's Nueva Latina moms of all nationalities and the role of food as a cultural connection.

This integrated shopper marketing program will promote handheld foods, specifically Latin-American inspired avo toast. Moms will be encouraged to savor every moment as they gather family and friends together to celebrate their rich cultural backgrounds. "Toast To Your Heritage" will feature a range of amplification including digital and social media activation, merchandising, and a consumer savings offer.

AFM will celebrate its Hispanic pride throughout the month with 22 Facebook Live videos featuring celebrity chef, Jesus "Yisus" Dias, from Univision's "Despierta America." Each video will showcase an avocado toast recipe inspired by a different Latin American country curated by Chef Yisus. Additionally, fans will be given the chance to enter to win Avocados From Mexico for a year.

During our Toast to your Heritage program, custom and co-branded merchandising like avocado displays equipped with side shelves for partner products and a co-branded tower bin with festive POS will be included. Consumers can also take advantage of the in-store coupon, recipe tear pad, and offer to save $2.00 with the purchase of any one (1) Bimbo® Bread product, any one (1) TABASCO® Sauce product, and two (2) Avocados From Mexico during the Hispanic Heritage "Toast To Your Heritage" program.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle Asadoor

gabrielle@apccollective.com



SOURCE Avocados From Mexico