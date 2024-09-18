Avocados From Mexico® Announces Award-Winning Chef Pati Jinich as First-Ever Avocado Culinary Ambassador

To Celebrate, Jinich and the Always Good Avocado Brand are Launching a Curated Collection of Avocado Recipes for Hispanic Heritage Month

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning television host, cookbook author...and now Avocado Culinary Ambassador! Chef Pati Jinich, star of "Pati's Mexican Table," is ready to avo good time with Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the United States. In her new role, Jinich will be the brand's culinary spokesperson, sharing tips and recipes that reimagine the possibilities of the always good avocado, starting with her first curated collection of recipes made with fresh Avocados From Mexico to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Avocados From Mexico® Announces Chef Pati Jinich as First-Ever Avocado Culinary Ambassador

Known for drawing inspiration from her Mexican heritage, Jinich brings her passion for family, education and community to life through food, mixing up bold flavors that can be easily replicated by fans everywhere. Her dishes, found in her many top-selling cookbooks, reflect all the comforting tastes she grew up with, with avocados as an essential ingredient that's always good – Avocados From Mexico bring good taste, good times and are good for you1.

"When people ask where my love of food comes from, I always tell them: 'I was born and raised in Mexico!'" shared Jinich. "That's why I couldn't be happier to be partnering with Avocados From Mexico. Avocados are a piece of home and such an iconic Mexican product that represents the flavors I grew up with. Their unique versatility makes them the perfect ingredient to elevate any recipe."

Jinich will be serving up creative twists classic Mexican recipes, including:

Whether consumers are familiar with traditional Mexican food or just interested in trying something new, these recipes will bring the good times at home as they recreate these dishes and experience the taste of Avocados From Mexico.

"We're thrilled to be continuing our partnership with the incredibly talented Chef Pati Jinich," added Alvaro Luque, Avocados From Mexico President and CEO. "After years of working together, making her the brand's official Avocado Culinary Ambassador was just a natural next step. With her amazing culinary skills, joyful spirit and deep pride for her culture, we see her as the perfect person to help us celebrate the spirit of Mexicanity during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond. Avocados From Mexico is known for being always good and bring the good times — and her recipes perfectly embody the brand's essence. Together, we're thrilled to continue showcasing all the innovative, exciting ways avocados can be enjoyed."

With Jinich as the first-ever Avocado Culinary Ambassador, the brand will encourage innovation with fresh avocados for shoppers and culinary professionals. This new title follows a years-long partnership between Jinich and Avocados From Mexico. In addition to developing educational content and recipes for the brand, Jinich led a culinary showcase at Guac Heaven, the brand's first experience at the National Restaurant Association Show designed to inspire operators on the versatility of guacamole. Additionally, she served as the host of Made in Mexico, a culinary tour that invites foodservice operators to experience Avocados From Mexico from orchard to table.

Pati will also be sharing more about the partnership on her social channels throughout the year, as well as offering consumers helpful tips on making these always good dishes.

To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com, Facebook (facebook.com/avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico). #AlwaysGood #AvocadosFromMexico

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Pati Jinich

Pati Jinich is the Emmy-nominated Mexican host and executive producer of both La Frontera, her PBS Primetime docuseries that reveals untold stories from the US-Mexico border, and Pati's Mexican Table, which has brought Mexican flavors into American homes for more than 10 years. A James Beard award-winning chef and former political analyst, Pati has made it her life's work to build greater understanding between her two home countries: Mexico where she was born and the United States where she currently resides and is raising her family. In addition to her television work, she is aNew York Times bestselling author with 3 cookbooks, including her most recent Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets, and has contributed to publications including The New York Times.

1 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/

CONTACT:

Avocados From Mexico

Ana Ambrosi

[email protected]

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico