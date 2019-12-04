Avocados From Mexico Hires David Spirito As Senior Director Of Culinary & Foodservice

Spirito comes to AFM with more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, he was the senior director of global food and beverage innovation for TGI Fridays. While there, he oversaw the overall food and beverage innovation strategy, quality assurance and brand protection. He also led the execution of product procedures as corporate executive chef of global research and development.

"David brings a wealth of experience to his new role given his 25+ years of past experience in food and hospitality," said Alvaro Luque, president of Avocados From Mexico. "With our concession stands in Miami and Dallas, as well as other upcoming foodservice projects, we are thrilled to tap into his expertise, strategy and innovative thinking on everything from recipe and menu development to overall brand strategy."

Spirito has served as vice president of food and beverage for Logan's Roadhouse, where he guided beverage and culinary teams in strategy, development and operations. He worked for LM Restaurants, based Raleigh, N.C., as their corporate executive chef where he developed new menu items for numerous restaurant concepts. Earlier in David's career he has worked for other companies such as Hospitality USA, Hilton Hotels and Club Corp of America.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Avocados From Mexico team and look forward to leading AFM foodservice into its next chapter for such a versatile and trendy fruit," said Spirito. "Few food brands, let alone produce brands, are doing what AFM is doing in the foodservice and culinary sectors with its state-of-the-art culinary center and exciting foodservice operations. I'm proud to be part of such a forward-thinking brand."

