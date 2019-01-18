Avocados From Mexico Launches Anything For Avos Supporting Its Big Game Ad Starring Kristin Chenoweth

The brand also revealed today that its Big Game spot and several of its supporting campaign content initiatives will feature the Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth ! You can get a glimpse of what is to come in the brand's first teaser for the commercial, entitled "Chorus" HERE .

"Our idea for this year's Big Game campaign is that avocados are so desirable that people will go to great lengths for them and, as our fans have come to expect, we're displaying this with our classic humor on Anything For Avos," said Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital for Avocados From Mexico. "This website will have many opportunities for people to engage with our brand and have fun with the idea of dogs being able to communicate, telling us Avocados From Mexico are Always Worth It! We had so much fun filming the ad with Kristin Chenoweth and the dogs. We hope this entertaining digital experience we're launching ahead of our spot will make consumers even more excited for what is to come during the Big Game!"

Over the last four years, Avocados From Mexico has told dynamic stories of Avocados From Mexico's versatility, seasonality, and health benefits (good fats), all leading up to this year's overarching umbrella message: Simply put, Avocados From Mexico are Always Worth It.

DIGITAL EXPERIENCE LAUNCH

This year, Avocados From Mexico will offer access to https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/, the brand's Big Game digital hub that gives consumers access to fun and interactive content that underlines the value of Avocados From Mexico. Through its digital initiatives, the brand will offer over 20 different activations via the https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/ multi-experience platform, as well as content across all major social media platforms including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

As part of this program, Avocados From Mexico and The Onion have teamed up to bring some important (fictitious) breaking news to light – technology that allows humans to communicate with canines has been developed. In this exclusive segment, doggy anchors explain why avocados are in such high demand and why they are Always Worth It. They also give the inside scoop on how the public can access this technology to be able to communicate with their furry friends as well. Consumers won't want to miss this sensational news!

The "Match Dog Com" integration is another highlight of the digital experiences the brand is offering. Through "Match Dog Com," Avocados From Mexico and Adopt-A-Pet have partnered to match people interested in adopting a dog with their perfect match in their local area. The platform will leverage IBM Watson artificial intelligence technology to pair people with a dog they can adopt, based on their answers to a few questions regarding their avocado and lifestyle preferences. AFM worked with dog trainers to map the traits of the IBM Personality Insights, establishing algorithms that establish a match between the user, dog breeds and dogs available for adoption from the very robust database at Adopt-A-Pet! This partnership is a heart-warming addition to the Big Game campaign.

Last year Avocados From Mexico partnered with Silicon Valley startup, Inmoji, to develop and launch a first-to-market solution, specifically for Avocados From Mexico. This year, the pair has teamed up again to turn your selfies into clickable emojis and to alter your selfies in fun ways involving avocados through the Picmoji feature.

Additionally, Avocados From Mexico fans can find various forms of exciting content at https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/, from delicious and nutritious game day recipes to hilarious content created by well-known comedy writers. This year, the brand's Big Game campaign aims to showcase that Avocados From Mexico are Always Worth It, because they are healthy, delicious, and always in season.

The goal of the various touchpoints of Avocados From Mexico's Big Game digital ecosystem, is to allow consumers to interact with the brand's main message for this campaign – that avocados are Always Worth It – in a fun, innovative and unique way.

NEW "CHORUS" TEASER

Avocados From Mexico has also released its first Big Game advertisement teaser, "Chorus." In this teaser, Kristin Chenoweth uses her incredible singing voice to teach dogs how to sing the iconic Avocados From Mexico jingle.

If you can't get enough of this creative teaser from Avocados From Mexico, keep an eye out for "Chorus" and a second teaser during Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XV Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET.

To learn more about these and other marketing and promotional activities, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/big-game/on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico) or Twitter (@AvosFromMexico).

**AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO AVAILABLE IN RECORD NUMBERS**

Despite reports to the contrary, there will be plenty of guacamole available on Big Game Sunday, the biggest day for avocado consumption in America. U.S. imports of Mexican avocados are at record levels and will continue to be so as we approach the Big Game, Sunday, February 3. The United States received a record 71.9 million pounds for the week ending January 13, 2019; [i] January imports of Mexican avocados are projected to reach 217 million pounds, up 16 percent from last year during the same period.[ii]

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

[i] Perspectivas de Mercado Temporada 2018-2019

[ii] 2019 Volume Data Projections in Pounds

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico