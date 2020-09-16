Avocados From Mexico Launches Avo University, Avocado Education Aimed At Maximizing Sales And Reducing Shrink

There is nothing quite like an avocado, and as an industry leader and trusted partner in the retail and foodservice sectors, AFM saw an opportunity to fulfill the rising need for avocado education. A 2016 study conducted by AFM of 1,820 U.S. nationally represented consumers revealed that 73% of shoppers would be more likely to buy avocados if they had more knowledge about them. 1 This and other AFM research, analysis of industry needs, and in-depth consumer insights inspired Avo University. The tech-forward program shows industry professionals "It's That Easy!" to handle, manage and merchandise the product – and equips them to "avo-cate" with consumers, sharing what they have learned.

"Avo University is a first-of-its-kind certification program specific to industry professionals," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade and Market Development for Avocados From Mexico. "Right now, education is one of the top purchase barriers in the category. This innovative solution offers our retail partners best-in-class category and product knowledge to support their operations and influence the shopper journey. Ultimately, Avo University creates value by driving demand and consumption."

In retail, Avo University is designed for corporate category managers, produce store associates, wholesalers, and grocery e-commerce professionals. Participants will learn:

How to determine when avocados are ready to eat, based on factors such as blooming, sizing and ripeness

Techniques to maximize avocado freshness and usage, so shoppers can purchase avocados with confidence

The journey an avocado takes on its way to market

Suggested merchandising strategies to help retailers move volume in-store

Tips to share with staff and customers on selecting ready-to-eat avocados

In foodservice, operators and distributors participating in Avo University will learn:

The five stages of avocado ripeness and the best menu uses for each, so no avocados go wasted

Methods for bulk avocado prep and ripening

Avocado handling tips and tricks to maximize restaurant back-of-house techniques

Holding methods to keep avocado halves, slices, dices or guac perfectly green throughout service

"Nothing adds premium appeal to a menu like fresh Avocados From Mexico, and the many tips, tricks and techniques available at Avo University make the category easy and fun to master," said David Spirito, Senior Director of Culinary and Foodservice for Avocados From Mexico. "We look forward to helping foodservice professionals expand their avocado knowledge and impress their guests as a result."

The Avo University curriculum also addresses what makes premium-quality AFM avocados so desirable and in demand, as well as brand partnership opportunities with AFM. To get started visit AvoEasy.com, or to learn more about the Avo University certification and how to partner with AFM contact [email protected].

