Avocados From Mexico Partners With Hall Of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, And Sportscaster, Erin Andrews, To "Make The Big Game Your Bowl Game"

Retailers are encouraged to sign up by November 13 to receive all campaign collateral – for free – to bring the AFM program to their customers. Consumers connect directly to Aikman and Andrews when they scan the code on AFM Big Game displays; the digital journey leads to AFM's Virtual Guac Bowl Stadium, where participants will be entered into the sweepstakes, receive a free autographed digital photo and personalized messages from Aikman and Andrews, and learn AFM's tips and tricks to "Make The Big Game Your Bowl Game" and enjoy delicious guacamole recipes.

"I was thrilled to be approached by Avocados From Mexico for this partnership," said Troy Aikman, three-time Big Game Champion as the Hall of Fame Quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and veteran sports color commentator. "Few things go together better than football and guacamole, and I can't wait to join my fellow fans in AFM's virtual Guac Bowl Stadium ahead of the Big Game."

"Guacamole is my go-to on game day – Avocados are healthy, and their one-of-a-kind taste can't be beat. No Big Game viewing party is complete without Avocados From Mexico," added Erin Andrews, veteran sportscaster. "I'm delighted to bring my love of avocados to guac fans everywhere with 'Make The Big Game Your Bowl Game.'"

A celebrity-led shopper marketing activation is the next phase in AFM's fun-filled brand promise to boost baskets and build excitement for guacamole ahead of the Big Game. For a football season different than any in the past, Avocados From Mexico are the always-in-season gameday celebration solution.

"The Avocados From Mexico brand has cemented its position as a Big Game mainstay, and we're excited to evolve our shopper marketing strategy to reach consumers on the No. 1 avocado occasion of the year," said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade and Market Development for Avocados From Mexico. "We can't think of anyone better to encourage shoppers to score with fresh guacamole than Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews and hope that retailers take advantage of our free merchandising solutions to increase basket size leading up to the Big Game."

With over 2 billion avocados imported from Mexico every year, the Big Game remains the top usage occasion for fresh guacamole - guacamole from all of the avocados sold for Big Game parties could fill an entire stadium 12 feet high, and for the ten days leading into the Big Game, avocado shoppers' basket ring with avocados is 2.2 times greater.1 The "Make The Big Game Your Bowl Game" program reminds consumers why Avocados From Mexico should be the fan-favorite game day snack, and boosts basket ring sales through:

A partnership with sports anchors Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews encouraging shoppers to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win up to $1 million and a weekly giveaway of $1,000 for five weeks.

Free Big Game themed in-store merchandising and POS kit solutions with QR codes for shoppers to receive a free autographed digital photo of Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews and also register to participate in our sweepstakes. Interested retailers should act fast and reach out to their Regional Director for details or visit https://AvocadosFromMexico.com/big-game/info. The last day to order kits is November 13.

Social media and digital advertising support for the sweepstakes as well as public relations amplification.

A virtual Guac Bowl Stadium experience, where consumers can access the sweepstakes, personalized messages from Aikman and Andrews, gameday recipes, avocado educational content and loyalty offers. These are accessed through the QR code via in-store merchandising materials and AFM digital advertising.

To learn more about these and other shopper marketing and promotional activities, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.com/shopper/

