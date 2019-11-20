Avocados From Mexico Reveals The Power Of Guacamole With The Launch Of Guacabilities.com

The 2019 Guacamole Patron Study was conducted among 1,500 restaurant patrons 18 years or older to a nationally representative sample of consumers via on-line based execution. The findings of which are available at Guacabilities.com , revealed notable insights including:

Consumers continue to look for new ways to incorporate avocados into their daily lives with 80 percent indicating that guacamole is good for special occasions like parties 1 .

indicating that like parties . Between 48 and 57 percent of study participants said they want to see guacamole paired in more dishes 2 such as tacos, quesadillas, burritos, appetizers/dips and wraps.

of study participants said they want to see such as tacos, quesadillas, burritos, appetizers/dips and wraps. A whopping 78 percent of the study respondents said they expect guacamole to be included3 in the price of Mexican handheld menu items.

"According to our 2019 Guacamole Patron Study, 69 percent of study participants indicated that guacamole is part of a growing trend, and the launch of Guacabilities.com will help restaurateurs and foodservice operators remain at the leading edge of this trend," said AFM Senior Director Culinary & Food Service David Spirito. "We look forward to sharing our wealth of knowledge with present and future partners to serve and delight their guests, so they keep coming back for more."

Online videos and recipes available on Guacabilities.com offer innovative guacamole techniques to address these consumer preferences.

Additionally, through the new site, operators can learn more and inquire about partnership program opportunities, including customized avocado carts, and other unique programs. AFM will continue to add new resources to Guacabilities.com as they become available.

