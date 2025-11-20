Avoid kitchen injuries this holiday season

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a fact that the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the house, especially during the holidays. In addition to kitchen fires and burns, knife and broken glass accidents affecting the hand and fingers are among the most common kitchen injuries. Each year, an estimated 350,000 people head to the ER with knife injuries alone.

"We see an increase in injuries from kitchen accidents over the holidays," says Nitin Goyal, MD, hand, wrist and elbow surgeon, Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR). "Most often they are from people cutting themselves while carving turkeys or on broken holiday glasses."

Hand and finger injuries can be very serious and potentially cause someone to lose function or feeling. "People who experience a laceration or deep cut should seek treatment right away," explains Dr. Goyal. "If a tendon is cut, it should be reattached in a timely manner to maximize the chances for healing and mobility. Severing a nerve can cause feeling to be lost, and this should be treated expeditiously to maximize the potential outcome."

Before you take a stab at carving or cooking, make sure you are using the right technique. Dr. Goyal has these tips:

Make sure your knife is sharp . This will help keep the food or knife from slipping.





. This will help keep the food or knife from slipping. Keep your cutting area well-lit and dry . Good lighting will help prevent accidental finger cuts and a dry surface will prevent food from slipping while chopping.





. Good lighting will help prevent accidental finger cuts and a dry surface will prevent food from slipping while chopping. Always slice away from your hand and keep your fingers clear of the blade.





and keep your fingers clear of the blade. Never cut something on the palm of your hand . That's what cutting boards are for.





. That's what cutting boards are for. Make round objects easier to cut by slicing them in half first and then placing the flat side on a cutting board.





by slicing them in half first and then placing the flat side on a cutting board. Don't let your dirty knives soak in the sink - wash them right away to prevent accidentally grabbing a blade.





- wash them right away to prevent accidentally grabbing a blade. Never multi-task while cooking and focus on what you are doing. Turn off the TV and save the chatting until you are finished.





and focus on what you are doing. Turn off the TV and save the chatting until you are finished. NEVER put your hand or finger in a blender that is on or even plugged in.





that is on or even plugged in. Avoid alcohol until you are done carving, cutting, or handling glass.





until you are done carving, cutting, or handling glass. If glass should break, let it fall and don't try to catch it mid-air. Wear gloves when picking up shards – and clean and vacuum all surfaces carefully.

