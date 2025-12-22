Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Welcomes New Spine Surgeon to its Top-Ranked Team

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Daniel K. Park, board-certified orthopedic spine physician specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery, joins the spine surgery team at top-ranked Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) in Chicago effective January 2, 2026. He will see patients at a variety of MOR clinic locations, including Chicago, Oak Brook, Westchester, and Munster, IN. Dr. Park's clinical and research interests are in all disorders of the spine, particularly in minimally invasive surgery, bi-portal endoscopic spine procedure, and conditions and treatments of the cervical spine.

"We're excited to welcome Dan Park to the team," says Dr. Kern Singh, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush spine surgeon and Director of Spine Surgery, Rush University Medical Center. "He brings more than 15 years of experience managing complex spine patients, along with a mastery of the most cutting-edge surgical techniques."

Dr. Park completed his undergraduate degree at Emory University, medical school degree at Duke University, residency at Rush University, and spine fellowship training at Emory University.

After practicing for 15 years at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI, he was recruited to come back to join Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush where he completed an orthopedic surgery residency. He served as a Professor in Orthopedic Spine Surgery and as Director of Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery at William Beaumont Hospital. Dr. Park is one of the first surgeons in the U.S. to adopt the biportal endoscopic spine procedure and has been performing this ultra-minimally invasive surgery since 2017. He has trained numerous other physicians, has written many publications, and has worked with the medical industry to make the procedure even more reproducible and effective. He is the co-founder of the World Unilateral Biportal Endoscopic-America Society.

Dr. Park has been active in research and has been recognized for his research endeavors, including receiving the Talmage Peele Award at Duke University being selected as the best resident researcher three straight years at Rush University. He has presented his research at various national meetings, including the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS), Lumbar Spine Research Society (LSRS), American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery (AAOS), and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute medical student research symposium.

In addition to his professional commitments, Dr. Park believes in giving back, having completed medical mission trips to Uganda and Guatemala.

For appointments, call 877.632.6637 or visit www.rushortho.com/schedule-an-appointment.

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush