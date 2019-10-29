Avoid the "Island of Misfit Toys" with Award-Winning Toys

ELKHORN, Neb., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of toy brands and tens of thousands of new toys released each and every year, it can be exceptionally difficult for gift givers to distinguish the good toys from the bad. Fortunately, a host of toy award programs exist to help parents and grandparents do exactly that. By pre-screening toys against exceedingly high standards, these award programs can give gift-givers peace-of-mind as they shop for Christmas or Hanukkah gifts this year.

Fat Brain Toys, an independent toy maker based out of Elkhorn, Nebraska, has been on a roll in 2019 with 15 of their toys & games recognized by eight different award programs. Some of those awards include ASTRA Best Toys for Kids, Parents' Choice Award, Toy Insider, National Parenting Product Award, TillyWig Toy Award, Family Choice Award, and The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval.

"As a parent or gift-giver, you really have to do your homework these days," explained Mark Carson, the Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "With many online marketplaces being overrun with no-name toys of questionable quality, getting the 'stamp of approval' by these independent award programs is vital to our brand."

To assist gift-givers in finding award-winning toys and games, Fat Brain Toys has just published their "2019 Guide to Award-Winning Toys & Games" which can be found at: https://www.fatbraintoys.com/award_winning_toys/

