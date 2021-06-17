Avon Announces Frances Largeman-Roth as Nutrition & Wellness Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon, the iconic beauty brand and direct sales pioneer, has announced nutrition and health expert Frances Largeman-Roth as its new Nutrition and Wellness Brand Ambassador. In her new role, Frances will represent Avon's new re:tune Inner Beauty collection consisting of key supplements delivering nutritional support to help maintain a healthy, radiant appearance. Avon welcomes Frances on board as the brand celebrates its 135th year in business.

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, is a New York Times best-selling author and nationally recognized health expert. Frances was the Food and Nutrition Director at Health Magazine for nearly eight years. Currently Frances writes and develops recipes for numerous media outlets and provides private nutrition counseling to clients. Her latest book is Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen.

"I am thrilled to be working with such a legendary brand like Avon," said Frances. "Avon has always been a trusted go-to for many women's beauty needs for years. I am so proud to partner with Avon as I strive to work with brands that I believe in, where I truly value their products and business philosophy. I am honored to connect with all the amazing Avon Representatives and be a part of their health and wellness journeys."

"We are excited that Frances has chosen to work with us," said Avon CEO Paul Yi. "She has seen first-hand how important it is to have quality nutritional supplements for women. We are pleased Frances will be representing Avon, sharing our products and educating our Representatives and their customers with her expertise."

Avon's re:tune Inner Beauty collection was developed to help you feel good on the inside so you look great on the outside. The supplements include clinically proven ingredients and give an inner and outer approach to health, skin care and beauty. Hero products include re:tune Inner Beauty Collagen Booster, a powdered mix of collagen peptides that support healthy collagen production for firmer-looking skin.†, and re:tune Inner Beauty Hair, Skin & Nail Health, tablets with antioxidants and nutritional building blocks that help enhance skin firmness and luminance and build healthier hair and nails.†.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

ABOUT THE AVON COMPANY

The Avon Company is a leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 135-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $800 million to breast cancer and other important causes. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

