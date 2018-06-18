Avon Completes Early Redemption of $238 Million March 2019 Bonds

The Company redeemed the outstanding principal amount of its 6.50% Senior Notes due March 1, 2019 at a redemption price equal to 102.588% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding June 18, 2018, the redemption date. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding was $237.823 million. The Company fully funded the redemption using cash flow from operations.

