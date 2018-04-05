Avon to Webcast First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) will provide a live webcast of its first-quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to access the webcast can do so from www.avoninvestor.com. The webcast will also be archived on the website for one year.