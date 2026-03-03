Avora Residences Acquires Seven Seas Navigator, Announces Launch of Avora Lumina, Setting a New Premium Standard for Residential Cruising

Avora Lumina debuts in 2028, introducing a new premium era of long-term luxury living at sea. Post this

"Residential cruising has proven its viability," said Mikael Petterson, Founder of Avora Residences. "Avora Lumina represents the next evolution — purpose-built for long-duration global living, expedition capability, and a more refined residential experience."

The transaction builds on the proven residential cruising model and strategically positions Avora between Villa Vie Residences' contemporary residential cruise offerings and The World's ultra-high-net-worth maritime estates. Avora Residences was founded by Mikael Petterson, the creator of Villa Vie Residences and the only operator to successfully execute a modern residential cruise program at scale.

A Legacy Continued

The nine-year charter with a nominal purchase option arrangement establishes a long-term operational relationship with Norwegian Cruise Line, providing continuity and stability of the most experienced maritime operating organizations in the world.

As part of this relationship, Avora plans to preserve the operational DNA of Seven Seas Navigator wherever possible, maintaining established systems, standards, and key vendor and service relationships that have defined the vessel's performance and reputation over decades of global service. This approach ensures operational consistency while allowing Avora to thoughtfully residentialize the onboard experience.

"Our philosophy is evolution, not disruption," said Kathy Villalba, Co-Founder & CEO of Avora Residences. "Navigator has a soul — built through years of disciplined operations, experienced crews, and trusted relationships. We intend to honor that legacy while transforming the ship into a true long-term residential platform."

A Purpose-Built Residential Transformation

Ahead of its 2028 launch, Avora Lumina will undergo a full residential conversion. Planned upgrades include personalization and residential enhancements, reimagined common spaces optimized for long-term living, a dedicated business and global connectivity center designed to support extended voyages.

Residences range from approximately 300 to 1,173 square feet and will feature premium finishes, expansive ocean views, and opportunities for personalization. "These are not cruise cabins," Petterson said. "They are designed as floating homes — primary residences that travel with their owners for years at a time."

A Rare Platform in the Global Fleet

With its size and configuration, Avora Lumina occupies a distinctive position within the global passenger fleet. The ship is small enough to access intimate ports and navigate waterways unavailable to larger vessels, while still offering full residential-scale amenities. The vessel is also polar-certified, enabling travel to remote destinations including Antarctica and the Northeast Passage.

Three-Year Continuous Global Circumnavigation

Avora Lumina intends to launch from Lisbon, Portugal, embarking on a three-year continuous global circumnavigation, visiting more than 140 countries and over 400 destinations across seven continents. Unlike traditional cruise itineraries, the ship will remain in port for up to five days at a time, prioritizing depth of experience and cultural immersion over rapid port turnover. Following the inaugural circumnavigation, residents will have structured input into future itineraries.

"We are building a resident-driven global platform," said Chris Cox, President of Avora Residences. "After the first circumnavigation, owners will help shape where Lumina sails next. That fundamentally changes the residential cruise model."

Ownership Structure and Pricing

Avora Residences will offer two ownership pathways:

Life-of-Ship Ownership , with pricing ranging from approximately $545,000 to $4.2 million across 242 private residences

, with pricing ranging from approximately across 242 private residences Five-Year Ownership Program, starting at approximately $219,600, offering long-term residential access with a lower overall commitment

Pricing is positioned to compete with traditional home ownership in major global cities, while offering the added benefit of global mobility within a fully serviced residential environment.

Elevating Cuisine to the Highest Standards

A central pillar of Avora Lumina's journey will be its culinary program. Avora plans to introduce destination-inspired dining concepts that reflect the regions visited throughout their global exploration. Rotating seasonal menus, elevated wine programs, chef-led tastings, and locally sourced ingredients—made possible through extended port stays—will define the onboard dining experience.

Sales for Avora Lumina are now open. Prospective owners can learn more and request information by visiting AvoraResidences.com.

###

About Avora Residences

Avora Residences is a luxury residential cruise brand at sea, created by industry pioneers who helped shape the modern residential cruising category. Designed as a distinct and elevated concept, Avora delivers refined, long-term ocean living for individuals seeking exceptional design, service, and the freedom to explore the world without limits. For more information, visit www.AvoraResidences.com.

Press Contact:

Avora Residences, [email protected]

For images and assets, please click here.

SOURCE Avora Residences